ADVERTISEMENT
DP Gachagua's new chief of staff takes over [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

In a significant transition at the Office of the Deputy President, Wanjiku Wakogi has officially taken over as the new Chief of Staff, succeeding George McGoye.

The handover ceremony, held at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Tuesday, December 19, marked the beginning of a new era for the Deputy President's team.

Wakogi, a seasoned lawyer and distinguished public servant, received the reins from McGoye, who will soon take on the role of Kenya's ambassador to Djibouti.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ceremony was attended by key figures, symbolizing a smooth transition of leadership within the office.

A stalwart in the realm of governance, Wakogi has a wealth of expertise and experience to her new position.

Her commendable career has seen her navigate various offices and departments, earning her a reputation as a high-profile technocrat and effective team leader.

Notably, Wakogi previously served as the Secretary to the State Corporations Advisory Committee, showcasing her commitment to public service.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua expressed confidence in Wakogi's capabilities, stating, "Her entry injects renewed energy for effective and efficient discharge of the mandate of the Office of the Deputy President. We will accord her maximum support as she leads the team."

ADVERTISEMENT
Acknowledging McGoye's dedicated service to the Office of the Deputy President, the Gachagua thanked him for his leadership and wished him success in his new role as the Ambassador to Djibouti.

McGoye's transition to a diplomatic post reflects his continued commitment to serving the nation in various capacities.

As Ms. Wakogi assumes her role, expectations are high for her to build on the successes of her predecessor and contribute to the continued effectiveness of the Deputy President's office.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public looks forward to witnessing the impact of her leadership in advancing the mandate of the office and supporting the goals of the nation.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

