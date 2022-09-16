DP Gachagua speaks after meeting with Raila [Photos]

"We have tremendous respect for our senior citizens. I was delighted this morning to have a tete a tete with our senior citizen former Prime Minister Rt Hon Raila Amolo Odinga in Mombasa," Rigathi shared after the meeting.

The two leaders are in Mombasa where they travelled on Thursday.

Gachagua had gone to Mombasa to open the induction programme arranged for governors and deputy governors.

During the event, Rigathi launched a scathing attack on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, accusing its officers of frustrating governors.

“I want to assure you, we are aware of the harassment and intimidation governors have gone through by state agencies.

“The level of extortion by detectives pretending to be fighting graft, whereas they were just extorting money from governors and officials, is a thing of the past,” he said.

DP Gachagua said that the DCI should also consider the rank of officers sent to question county bosses, adding that junior detectives would harass the government officials.

On the other hand, Odinga had gone to Mombasa to celebrate the swearing-in of Governor Abdulswamad Nassir.

During the luncheon held in the governor’s honour, Raila used the opportunity to express his displeasure with the Judiciary and IEBC following his in the August presidential election.

He maintained that the election results were manipulated by Venezuelan national Jose Carmargo, whose name featured in the petition, saying that the Supreme Court judgment could result in voter apathy.

“Why should women, children, the elderly and those living with disability queue for so many hours to cast their votes, when at the end of the day it is a mercenary from Venezuela called Jose Carmargo who ultimately decides who becomes the president of this country?” Odinga questioned.

He faulted the Judiciary for failing to find enough evidence of the said Venezuelan's alleged interference to nullify the presidential election.

“Shame on the Judiciary of this country and I see them protesting and trying to give threats. We will talk! The constitution of this country gives power to the people of Kenya. All those in power are exercising donated power.

“If they become rogue we have power as the people of this country to remove them and send them home. We can lead a 1 million march to the Judiciary and send them home. The Judiciary should not threaten or blackmail the people of this country after the mess they’ve done,” Odinga said in his passionate speech.