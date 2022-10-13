DP Gachagua jets out for 1st international duty [Photos]

Youth Connekt Africa is a Pan-African platform that empowers young people by enhancing their knowledge.

The platform also helps the youth get professional experiences and skills and invest in their ideas, innovations and initiatives.

Pulse Live Kenya

The summit will bring together government leaders and policy influencers to share knowledge and exchange strategic ideas.

The first such event was held in 2017 and grew to become the largest annual convention in Africa that connects youth from across the continent and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, and public, private, and development sector institutions.

The event is hosted by the Government of Rwanda in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The 2022 summit will focus on building young people's resilience to accelerate human capital and socio-economic development.

DP Gachagua has severally shared his passion for young people, promising to help youth in Kenya make a living by leveraging education, their talents and the creative digital economy.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Sunday, October 2, 2022, he said he would reward the young girl who coined his nickname; Riggy G.

“I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner. I want to encourage that young girl. I’ll see what I can do for her from my salary. I can boost her a little bit to be able to do something.

“I also saw another young man who is mimicking me, I am also going to look for him, that is the way forward. We must support our young people,” Gachagua pledged.

The deputy president also said that the government would also mentor young legislators to be able to uplight the lives of their constituents.