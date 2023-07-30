DP Gachagua in mourning after sudden death of his close friend

Reverend Father Kamamia, who served as the Father-in-Charge of Kariko Parish in Othaya Constituency, died in a road accident on Friday night, July 28.

In a statement, DP Gachagua said the bond between them was formed during the time the young priest served at Gikumbo Parish in Mathira Constituency, a period when Gachagua represented the area as a dedicated Member of Parliament.

It was during these years that Father Kamamia's pragmatic leadership and unwavering love for the poor won the hearts of many, including the Deputy President.

Gachagua said the priest was known for his kindness and empathy, and was always ready to lend a listening ear to the less fortunate members of society.

The DP added that his acts of compassion were not mere words but transformative actions that touched the lives of numerous individuals.

One of the ways Father Kamamia made a difference was by recommending deserving children, including orphans, to receive educational bursaries from the government, a gesture that Deputy President Gachagua deeply appreciated.

When Father Kamamia was transferred from Mathira, the two remained in contact, cherishing the friendship they had formed.

"I admired his tenacity and love for the ordinary people; I became one of his greatest admirers. I was crestfallen when he was transferred out of my Constituency; I, however, kept in touch with him until his demise," the DP said.