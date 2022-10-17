Gachagua offers Ivy Chelimo lucrative job

Chelimo met with DP Gachagua in his office on Monday, October 17, and later accompanied him to Kajiado county for an event.

Gachagua reiterated his promise to support young people harness their creativity and monetise their talents in the digital economy.

"This lady called Ivy, she coined Riggy G, I've tracked her down and offered her work at my Harambee Annex Office," he said during the function.

When Gachagua invited her to speak, she thanked him for extending a job offer and following up on his promise.

"Thank you Deputy president, he offered me a job this morning and he's very passionate about the youths taking positions in this government. He made a statement this morning asking how long will we keep telling the youths that we are the leaders of tomorrow," she stated.

"I assure you that he has things in place to ensure the youth take up opportunities so don't sit and wait for opportunities to come but rather take them up by yourselves," she added.

During an interview with Citizen TV’s Waihiga Mwaura on Sunday, October 2, 2022, Gachagua said he had instructed his sons to help establish contact with the young lady to support her.

He pledged that the government would help young Kenyans make a living in the creative and digital economy.

“I have told my sons to look for that girl to come we have dinner. I want to encourage that young girl. I’ll see what I can do for her from my salary. I can boost her a little bit to be able to do something.