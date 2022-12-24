ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Gachagua heaps praises on Ruto after appointment that caused uproar

Charles Ouma

Thank you for restoring his dignity...He was persecuted and taken through hell by the very Government he had served. For eight years, the son of Kenya has not known peace-DP Rigathi Gachagua

File image of President William Ruto with DP Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi
File image of President William Ruto with DP Rigathi Gachagua at State House, Nairobi

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has heaped praises on his boss, President William Ruto for appointing former Cabinet Secretary Michael Kamau to a plum state job.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The appointment sent tongues wagging with Kenyans taking to social media to question how the former CS who faced graft charges and who was suspended from government in 2015 landed the job.

The former CS was accused of allegedly awarding a Ksh33 million road tender irregularly was named alongside other Cabinet Secretaries in a graft list by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The DP claimed that despite being a distinguished public servant who put in years of committed service to the nation, the CS was persecuted under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

"He was persecuted and taken through hell by the very Government he had served. For eight years, the son of Kenya has not known peace," Gachagua stated.

Kamau who served as the Transport Cabinet Secretary under the Jubilee administration was recently appointed to Chair of the board of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The second in command noted that the appointment restored the dignity of the former CS.

"Thank you, my Boss, H.E. President William Ruto for restoring the dignity of Engineer Michael Kamau," he added.

Former CS Michael Kamau
Former CS Michael Kamau Pulse Live Kenya

According to Gachagua, Engineer Kamau “was a victim of political witch hunt/political conmanship like most Kenyans where criminal justice was weaponised to pursue political agendas under former President Uhuru Kenyatta's government”.

The second in command noted that Engineer Kamau’s appointment to the body tasked with implementing the Kenya Kwanza Plan of realizing Universal Health Coverage for all Kenyans is a step in the right direction.

He added that the former CS brings a wealth of experience and efficiency built over the years of service to the nation.

Engineer Kamau was among the few senior state officers in former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration who were moved to other dockets when President William Ruto took over.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Uhuru's Christmas message to Kenyans as he surprises children with gifts

Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Details of Matiang'i's phone call and request to Kithure Kindiki

Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

Why Governor Sakaja is in trouble with UDA MCAs in Nairobi County

DP Gachagua heaps praises on Ruto after appointment that caused uproar

DP Gachagua heaps praises on Ruto after appointment that caused uproar

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Muthama, Ongwae among 8 candidates shortlisted for PSC position

Muthama, Ongwae among 8 candidates shortlisted for PSC position

Governor Sakaja over the moon as Cooperative Bank donates to aid his initiative

Governor Sakaja over the moon as Cooperative Bank donates to aid his initiative

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

Motorists to start paying via M-Pesa for using Expressway

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Education CS Ezekiel Machogu

CS Machogu announces best KCPE candidate's marks

Moi DEB Primary School headteacher Kevin Wanyama

Headteacher in denial over son’s 334 marks, calls for investigations

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu with President William Ruto during a past function

How to check 2022 KCPE results via mobile phone

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Eliud Owalo with learners from Ndurarua Primary Primary School in Dagoreti Sub-County, during the 2022 KCPE and KEPSEA national exams on November 29, 2022

List of approved subjects Grade 7 pupils will take in January 2023