DP Gachagua heaps praises on Ruto after appointment that caused uproar

The appointment sent tongues wagging with Kenyans taking to social media to question how the former CS who faced graft charges and who was suspended from government in 2015 landed the job.

The former CS was accused of allegedly awarding a Ksh33 million road tender irregularly was named alongside other Cabinet Secretaries in a graft list by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).

The DP claimed that despite being a distinguished public servant who put in years of committed service to the nation, the CS was persecuted under retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

"He was persecuted and taken through hell by the very Government he had served. For eight years, the son of Kenya has not known peace," Gachagua stated.

Kamau who served as the Transport Cabinet Secretary under the Jubilee administration was recently appointed to Chair of the board of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The second in command noted that the appointment restored the dignity of the former CS.

"Thank you, my Boss, H.E. President William Ruto for restoring the dignity of Engineer Michael Kamau," he added.

According to Gachagua, Engineer Kamau “was a victim of political witch hunt/political conmanship like most Kenyans where criminal justice was weaponised to pursue political agendas under former President Uhuru Kenyatta's government”.

The second in command noted that Engineer Kamau’s appointment to the body tasked with implementing the Kenya Kwanza Plan of realizing Universal Health Coverage for all Kenyans is a step in the right direction.

He added that the former CS brings a wealth of experience and efficiency built over the years of service to the nation.