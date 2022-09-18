Excitement as Ruto leaves for his first international trip [Photos]

The president, in the company of first lady Mama Rachel Ruto left for the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua saw him off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with the head of state sharing photos on his social media pages.

During Ruto’s absence, DP Gachua will be the highest-ranking government official in the country and will hold fort.

Explaining his mission abroad, Ruto noted that “Strengthening our ties with the international community will catalyze the transformation of our country.”.

He will be in London to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial before flying to New York to attend the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Departed for London, United Kingdom to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

Later in the week I will join world leaders for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.” The President wrote.

Pulse Live Kenya

The Commander-in-Chief could be seen chatting and smiling with the second in command before boarding the plane.

Kenyans from all walks of life wished the president a safe flight with some opining that the scene was reminiscent of the first term of the Jubilee administration when the then President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy displayed bromance and chemistry before things fell apart.

RuttoRachel Sielle: God is with you, may his mercies be new every moment in your journey.... I declare safe flight to your destination place in Jesus name.

Pulse Live Kenya

Elizabeth Wanjiru Kariuki: Safe skies my beloved President. Your going and coming back is blessed

Geoffrey Indengu: Travel safe Your Excellency. Rep Us well. God's favour be with you and our country Kenya.

Hon Peter Njagi Ndwiga: Safe travels and Journey Mercies Your Excellency Sir and team. Put Kenya on the global Map.

Wanjiru Wa Muthanji: Safe Flight Mr President , God be with you , More Grace, Kenya is blessed