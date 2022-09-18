RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Excitement as Ruto leaves for his first international trip [Photos]

Charles Ouma

DP Rigathi Gachagua saw him off with the scene reminiscent of the first term of the Jubilee administration when the bromance and chemistry between the president and his deputy was at its peak

DP Rigathi Gachagua seeing off President William Ruto at JKIA
DP Rigathi Gachagua seeing off President William Ruto at JKIA

President William Ruto has left the country for his first engagement outside the country as the head of state.

Recommended articles

The president, in the company of first lady Mama Rachel Ruto left for the United Kingdom on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

His deputy, Rigathi Gachagua saw him off at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, with the head of state sharing photos on his social media pages.

During Ruto’s absence, DP Gachua will be the highest-ranking government official in the country and will hold fort.

Explaining his mission abroad, Ruto noted that “Strengthening our ties with the international community will catalyze the transformation of our country.”.

He will be in London to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial before flying to New York to attend the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

“Departed for London, United Kingdom to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial.

Later in the week I will join world leaders for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.” The President wrote.

DP Rigathi Gachagua seeing off President William Ruto at JKIA
DP Rigathi Gachagua seeing off President William Ruto at JKIA Pulse Live Kenya

The Commander-in-Chief could be seen chatting and smiling with the second in command before boarding the plane.

Kenyans from all walks of life wished the president a safe flight with some opining that the scene was reminiscent of the first term of the Jubilee administration when the then President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy displayed bromance and chemistry before things fell apart.

RuttoRachel Sielle: God is with you, may his mercies be new every moment in your journey.... I declare safe flight to your destination place in Jesus name.

President William Ruto leaves for the U.K
President William Ruto leaves for the U.K Pulse Live Kenya

Elizabeth Wanjiru Kariuki: Safe skies my beloved President. Your going and coming back is blessed

Geoffrey Indengu: Travel safe Your Excellency. Rep Us well. God's favour be with you and our country Kenya.

Hon Peter Njagi Ndwiga: Safe travels and Journey Mercies Your Excellency Sir and team. Put Kenya on the global Map.

Wanjiru Wa Muthanji: Safe Flight Mr President , God be with you , More Grace, Kenya is blessed

President William Ruto leaves for the U.K
President William Ruto leaves for the U.K Pulse Live Kenya
Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Excitement as Ruto leaves for his first international trip [Photos]

Excitement as Ruto leaves for his first international trip [Photos]

Museveni’s fierce critic escapes unhurt in Nakuru road accident

Museveni’s fierce critic escapes unhurt in Nakuru road accident

Nigerian prophet who predicted Ruto's win cautions him to slow down

Nigerian prophet who predicted Ruto's win cautions him to slow down

ODM chairman John Mbadi protests, claims Azimio has shortchanged him

ODM chairman John Mbadi protests, claims Azimio has shortchanged him

How former President Mwai Kibaki shared his multi-million wealth

How former President Mwai Kibaki shared his multi-million wealth

4 Key agenda Ruto wants Kenya Kwanza lawmakers to pass in parliament

4 Key agenda Ruto wants Kenya Kwanza lawmakers to pass in parliament

Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Tabitha Karanja, Ichung’wah among Kenya Kwanza nominees for parliamentary leadership [List]

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

Azimio unveils Senate and National Assembly leadership [Full list]

New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

New Council of Governors chairperson unveiled as Kenya Kwanza outsmarts Azimio

Trending

Baringo County Deputy Governor Charles Kipngok

Deputy Governor dies aboard Kenya Airways flight

President-elect William Ruto reading a document presented by officials from the EU

Ruto settles on unique presidential flag ahead of inauguration

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro [Courtesy]

Ndindi Nyoro triples his shares in KPLC to become the largest individual shareholder

File image of James Orengo with DP Ruto

Orengo celebrates Ruto's appointments, criticises Uhuru