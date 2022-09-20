RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort in hospital after they were involved in a road accident.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hospital after they were involved in a road accident.
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has revealed that some officers from the Presidential Escort Unit were recently involved in a road accident.

Gachagua said he visited the officers at the Nairobi West Hospital and was informed that they were recovering well.

Took time to visit officers of the presidential escort admitted in hospital after a road accident.

“I'm happy they have made substantial progress and the doctors assured me of their discharge in the next few days. We celebrate our police officers for their patriotism and commitment,” he said.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.
Pulse Live Kenya
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.
Pulse Live Kenya
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.
Pulse Live Kenya
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.
Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president did not disclose any further details regarding the road accident.

According to the photos shared, one of the officers sustained injuries on his arm and leg.

President William Ruto’s presidential motorcade came into focus recently after he retired his Toyota Lexus LX-570 and took up the full presidential convoy complete with all the trappings of power.

READ: The life of a President's Aide de Camp explained

Kenya borrows from the formation used by the US president's motorcade.

According to security experts, the number of cars and structures is decided depending on the president’s itinerary and level of the risk.

President William Ruto's motorcade
Pulse Live Kenya

Before embarking on the road, the team has to strategize on which routes to take and analyze their choke points, shortcuts and details such as the sun’s position because direct rays can make it harder to spot threats.

As much as the travel arrangements are meant to keep the president safe, the presidential motorcade is almost a tradition.

It is also a travelling show orchestrated to be a symbol of sorts for Kenyans to admire.

Denis Mwangi is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

