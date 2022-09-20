Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]

Gachagua said he visited the officers at the Nairobi West Hospital and was informed that they were recovering well.

“Took time to visit officers of the presidential escort admitted in hospital after a road accident.

“I'm happy they have made substantial progress and the doctors assured me of their discharge in the next few days. We celebrate our police officers for their patriotism and commitment,” he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

Pulse Live Kenya

The deputy president did not disclose any further details regarding the road accident.

According to the photos shared, one of the officers sustained injuries on his arm and leg.

President William Ruto’s presidential motorcade came into focus recently after he retired his Toyota Lexus LX-570 and took up the full presidential convoy complete with all the trappings of power.

Kenya borrows from the formation used by the US president's motorcade.

According to security experts, the number of cars and structures is decided depending on the president’s itinerary and level of the risk.

Pulse Live Kenya

Before embarking on the road, the team has to strategize on which routes to take and analyze their choke points, shortcuts and details such as the sun’s position because direct rays can make it harder to spot threats.

As much as the travel arrangements are meant to keep the president safe, the presidential motorcade is almost a tradition.