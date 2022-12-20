ADVERTISEMENT
Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

Denis Mwangi

DP Gachagua warns Governor Sakaja against making decisions that hurt businesses

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in his office
Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has cautioned Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja against kicking out matatus from Nairobi Central Business District.

DP Gachagua was speaking in Nyeri where he had gone to launch a free Public WiFi Hotspot at Nyeri Open Market.

He told the governor that kicking out matatus from the CBD would not be fair to the business community that voted for him.

DP Rigathi Gachagua speaking in Nyeri where he had gone to launch a free Public WiFi Hotspot at Nyeri Open Market
I will meet with Governor Sakaja because I mobilised votes for him. Any decision he makes that could affect the conduct of business in Nairobi must be agreed upon first.

We don’t want to do things in a hurry. That matter of kicking matatus out should not happen. We don’t want to hurt businesses,” he said.

The Nairobi Governor is currently engaged in a fight against matatu operators who went to court to suspend Sakaja’s order to kick out matatus from the city centre.

The high court granted the operators' prayers to suspend Sakaja’s directive until the case is determined.

Through their lawyers, the saccos accused the county government of kicking them out of the CBD maliciously.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja during a meeting at his City Hall office on November 24, 2022
They argued that the move gave an unfair advantage to their rivals, especially because of the onset of the holiday season when Kenyans travel upcountry.

Matatus ferrying passengers to and from Nyanza, Western, North Rift, South Rift, and Central Rift will continue operating in the CBD until the case is heard and determined.

While kicking out the saccos from Nairobi CBD, the county government said consultations had been done with matatu owners and operators.

Gachagua warns Sakaja against kicking out Matatus from Nairobi CBD

