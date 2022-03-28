Ruto answers accusations of plotting to impeach Uhuru

DP Ruto was speaking at a campaign rally in Malindi on Sunday, where he dismissed the reports as cheap propaganda.

The deputy president said he should instead be credited with helping President Kenyatta ascend to power.

“I helped President Uhuru Kenyatta, so even if you do not want to support me, stop spreading rumours and propaganda that William Ruto can remove someone I helped put in power,” Ruto said.

Pulse Live Kenya

Politicians who had accompanied the United Democratic Alliance party leader also said that their opponents were spreading falsehoods.

“We have outwitted you in our manifesto in our ideas and you have run out of ideas. Please don't bring propaganda that can divide our country. At no time has William Ruto even imagined that he can remove Uhuru Kenyatta from office,” remarked Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki.

Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichungwa and his Malindi counterpart also joined in the rebuttal against the claims of the DP wanting to usurp the top seat.

“Ati Ruto anaweza kupindua Rais, mnagawanya wakenya for nothing, wakenya wamekataa project yenu. Ati niweke serikali ndani alafu nifanye njama ya kupinduwa serikali, you must be confusing me with your project,” DP Ruto said on Sunday.

“As deputy president I know what I must do, I will never, have never and would never do anything that would bring down the government,”

“Respect those of us who campaigned for Uhuru Kenyatta, you are desperate to spread falsehoods and propaganda. I will never and have never been part of anything to bring down the government, shame on you, shame on you… you deserve nothing but shame,” the deputy president added.

Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru alleged Ruto wanted him out of office

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, March 25, held a closed-door meeting with a reported 3,000 Kikuyu elders at State House.

The head of state explained his fallout with Deputy President William Ruto claiming that his deputy plotted to oust him.

He gave insight into an alleged plan by his deputy to orchestrate his removal through impeachment and sabotage.

Terming Dr Ruto as a leader with an insatiable appetite for power and keen on engineering dissent from within the Jubilee party, the President now claims DP Ruto galvanised MPs to elbow him out of office.

Pulse Live Kenya

According to a Citizen TV report, Uhuru said he cut ties with Dr Ruto after open sabotage to the Jubilee government.

He explained that the handshake turned his rival into an ally, to steady the government, as well as stop the 'slow puncture' that was DP Ruto’s grand plan to sabotage his administration and ascend to power through the backdoor.

Uhuru revealed that Dr Ruto opposed the handshake and had continuously advised the President into being evasive to the ODM leader.