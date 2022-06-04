Ruto appoints Kithure Kindiki after losing out on running mate position

Ruto made the revelation during a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission at Bomas of Kenya where he was cleared to vie as a presidential candidate.

He said that Kindiki would be the liason between the WSR presidential campaign secretariat and the IEBC.

Kindiki will be assisted by UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina and Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Professor Kithure Kindiki who is here will be our chief agent assisted by Veronica Maina and Josphat Nanok (Turkana Governor). These are the lady and gentlemen who will work with you to make sure that the communication and relationship between us as candidates and the IEBC is useful," the deputy president said.

Kindiki lost out the running mate position to Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

He then announced that he would take a break from elective politics after his term as Senator lapses in August.

"After soul-searching, I have decided to remain in UDA and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance. I have decided to take a break from active politics starting Aug 10.

"I will not be seeking any appointive position whatsoever. However, I will be available to seek any position in future that may be available at the national level," he said.

According to a section of leaders in the Kenya Kwanza camp, Kindiki was a suitable candidate because his cool, collected and soft-spoken nature would complement Ruto’s strong and abrasive personality.

However, Gachagua defended that his bullish personality would work better for the campaign because, in order to take over the next government, the team would need to rally the vote-rich Mt Kenya region and added that he was a mobiliser per excellence.

“This country needs two energetic and hardworking gentlemen who will wake up in the wee hours of the morning and work till late at night. Ruto is not raising small children and neither am I, we have dedicated the rest of our lives working for Kenyans,” he said.

The MP also argued that because the region did not have a strong presidential candidate, Ruto’s running mate needed to be strong enough to represent and protect Mt Kenya voters’ interests.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Those who want a soft person don’t wish well for us. Suppose we pick a timid person to represent us and then they are scared away, what happens to our people? We need someone who is brave and can remove his claws to represent the people’s interests.