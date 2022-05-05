Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

In a statement shared by WSR Presidential Campaign Director General Josphat Nanok, the team said that the Ministry of ICT plays a critical role in the August General Election and was concerned about the CS’ political stand.

Ruto’s team said that Mucheru’s recent statement in Nyeri alleged that the CS’ support for Odinga could compromise the polls.

“We have noted a tendency by senior government officials to purport to assume roles and positions intended to influence the conduct and the outcome of the August 2022 election, in particular ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

“We also call out the same cabinet secretary and his colleagues for their open, flagrant and shameless association and promotion of one political coalition and its presidential Candidate,” reads an excerpt of the statement by Nanok.

The WSR presidential campaign team also noted that the ICT Ministry is expected to supervise and oversee the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK). CAK provides the technological framework for IEBC to conduct digital registration, digital tallying and relaying of results electronically, which affects the verifiability, transparency, accountability and credibility of elections as per the Constitution.

" ... so some of us are there to ensure we have free fair elections making sure systems and everything are working and obviously, we are working closely with Baba to ensure that that is the case and we've been looking and seeing the information we are on the right track we are on the right path ..."

“ … Baba tuko pamoja and we are following, you have given us assignments, hiyo yote tunafanya and even if it is not visible to all of you si munajua …we are not sleeping ! " C.S Joe Mucheru was quoted saying in Nyeri.

The WSR presidential campaign questioned why a candidate was able to give the said assignments and the nature of the tasks.

“It is the mandate of the IEBC to ensure a free, fair, democratic and credible election at every level and in all parts of the country.