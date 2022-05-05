RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

WSR Presidential Campaign Director General accused CS Mucheru of planning to interfere with the election

DP William Ruto
DP William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto’s camp has raised concern over the declaration of ICT CS Joe Mucheru’s support for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Recommended articles

In a statement shared by WSR Presidential Campaign Director General Josphat Nanok, the team said that the Ministry of ICT plays a critical role in the August General Election and was concerned about the CS’ political stand.

Ruto’s team said that Mucheru’s recent statement in Nyeri alleged that the CS’ support for Odinga could compromise the polls.

We have noted a tendency by senior government officials to purport to assume roles and positions intended to influence the conduct and the outcome of the August 2022 election, in particular ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru.

We also call out the same cabinet secretary and his colleagues for their open, flagrant and shameless association and promotion of one political coalition and its presidential Candidate,” reads an excerpt of the statement by Nanok.

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok
Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok ece-auto-gen

The WSR presidential campaign team also noted that the ICT Ministry is expected to supervise and oversee the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK). CAK provides the technological framework for IEBC to conduct digital registration, digital tallying and relaying of results electronically, which affects the verifiability, transparency, accountability and credibility of elections as per the Constitution.

" ... so some of us are there to ensure we have free fair elections making sure systems and everything are working and obviously, we are working closely with Baba to ensure that that is the case and we've been looking and seeing the information we are on the right track we are on the right path ..."

… Baba tuko pamoja and we are following, you have given us assignments, hiyo yote tunafanya and even if it is not visible to all of you si munajua …we are not sleeping ! " C.S Joe Mucheru was quoted saying in Nyeri.

The WSR presidential campaign questioned why a candidate was able to give the said assignments and the nature of the tasks.

It is the mandate of the IEBC to ensure a free, fair, democratic and credible election at every level and in all parts of the country.

The commission must therefore take decisive action against those who commit election offences including, CS Mucheru, Matiangi, Wamalwa, Munya and Kagwe for continuously breaching Section 15 of the Election Offences Act 2016,” the statement concluded.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Pope Francis compelled to use wheelchair due to chronic knee pain

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Student stabs colleague in love gone sour

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Ruto camp writes protest statement over CS Joe Mucheru's remarks

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

Confusion as KANU now nominates Gideon Moi as Odinga's running mate

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

I sold property worth millions - Alinur Mohamed over order to drop Kamukunji MP bid

Petition to dismiss August elections dismissed by High Court

Petition to dismiss August elections dismissed by High Court

Gideon Moi nominates Kalonzo as Raila's running mate

Gideon Moi nominates Kalonzo as Raila's running mate

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

More details about Prof Wajackoyah running mate emerge

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Why you could miss NHIF services if you don't have Huduma number

Trending

Kibaki's report card issued in 1947 surfaces, revealing his impressive record

Former President Mwai Kibaki during his time as Finance Minister

Kibaki family reveals his last words, speaks on sharing wealth & political successor

Former President Mwai Kibaki's son Jimmy Kibaki addressing mourners during the 3rd President's burial in Othaya, Nyeri County on April 30, 2022

US Embassy announces university scholarships in US, how to apply

US Embassy in Nairobi

Light moment as Uhuru engages aide de camp in his speech

President Kenyatta ennagages aide-de-camp