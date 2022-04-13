MC Jessy drops out of South Imenti MP race after striking deal with Ruto

This follows a meeting between Deputy President William Ruto, MC Jessy and aspirant Mwiti Kathaara.

After the meeting, Ruto announced that the team had settled on Kathaara as the chosen UDA flagbearer.

In exchange, the comedian will now join the DP's national campaigns secrtariat. Political pundits speculate that beong an entertainer, MC Jessy could be selected as the campaign's offical MC.

"MC Jessy (Jasper Muthomi) will join the presidential campaign team after postponing his parliamentary bid in favor of Mwiti Kathaara for the South Imenti Seat," Ruto announced.

The UDA party leader has been meeting aspirants from across the country to avoid a fallout between members over the party's primaries.

Ruto has also been striking deals between UDA aspirants and those from other members of the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The deputy president also brokered a deal between Nairobi gubernatorial aspirants Johnson Sakaja of ANC and Margaret Wanjiru of UDA.

Speaking on the agreement, Ruto stated the Kenya Kwanza coalition wpuld be fielding Sakaja in the Nairobi gubernatorial election and Wanjiru would vie as Nairobi Senator.

Karen Nyamu, who had declared interest for the Senator seat, was convinced to step down for Wanjiru.

“The most important thing now is to keep in mind that we are one team. I want to urge my supporters to now rally behind Bishop Wanjiru, who was sacrificed so much for us, and back her senate bid,” Sakaja stated.

The Jesus is Alice founder said "I have been campaigning for the position of Nairobi Governor for the last two years. I have put structures in place from the polling stations all the way to the county level. Along the way, when we were building the Hustler Movement, we were joined by our brothers and sisters from FORD Kenya and ANC which became known as the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.