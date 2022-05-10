RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Azimo loses another party to Ruto's Kenya Kwanza alliance [Video]

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto officially welcomed the latest party to bolt out of Azimo la Umoja One Kenya coalition

UDA presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto speaks after a consultative meeting where a deal was reached for Nairobi's top seats

Deputy President William Ruto has officially welcomed Kilifi Governor and Pamoja Africa Alliance party leader Amason Kingi to the Kenya Kwanza coalition.

Kingi is the latest party leader to ditch Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition for the Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza after Maendeleo Chap Chap boss Alfred Mutua.

In a press conference held at Ruto’s official residence in Karen, Kingi said that dealings in Azimio are shrouded in disturbing deep secrets and mistrust.

He also claimed that decisions are made by a few and forced down the throats of the majority of the constituent parties.

On his part, Ruto said that the Kenya Kwanza was committed to honest and transparent dealings.

“Kenya Kwanza is an alliance of democrats and the will. On the other side, people are forced, coarsed and blackmailed,” he stated, adding that he had given King’s party enough room to read the coalition agreement.

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua hinted on Monday that the PAA party was also bolting out of the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition.

He threw his weight behind DP Ruto, despite months of campaigning against the UDA party leader.

"We are convinced that the best team to transform Kenya is Kenya Kwanza and the leader to transform Kenya is William Ruto. I am aware that 5 other parties are planning to leave Azimio due to their dishonesty and zoning," Mutua said during his press briefing.

"You can be well assured, that the William Ruto you knew will not be the same now that he is with Mutua. Your fears are now allayed... I will make sure he doesn't do any wrong," Mutua said.

Denis Mwangi

