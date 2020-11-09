Deputy President William Ruto has said that it is a paradox for the Building Bridges Initiative proponents (President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga) to want to amend the constitution, while at the same time refusing to make changes to a mere BBI report.

Taking to twitter on Sunday night, the DP said it was defeatist for the leaders who are claiming to bring people together by building bridges, yet they are still locking others out of the process.

He added that the Church, Pastoralists, Women, Senators and other stakeholders are asking to have the report relooked and a few amendments made so that we they can all come to a general agreement with the report.

“Pastoralist (PPG), the church (NCCK), women, Senate and other stakeholders want consensus on the Bbi. Its a contradiction to want to amend the Constitution while refusing to amend a mere report (bbi). Its defeatist to build walls to shut others out while purporting to build bridges,” said William Ruto.

This comes even as the DP has been criticizing the BBI report stating that he is not convinced by some of the proposed amendments, even as we head for a referendum in the coming months.

Ruto’s stand on the BBI saw him get heckled on October 26th during its official launch at the Bomas of Kenya.

