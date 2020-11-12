Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga spent time together on Wednesday evening, as they cheered on the Kenya National football team Harambee Stars, which was playing against Comoros.

In photos seen by Pulse Live, the two national leaders were in the company of Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Aaron Cheruiyot of Kericho County, among others.

“Joined soccer fraternity among them ODM leader @RailaOdinga in cheering Kenya against Comoros in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifier, Moi International Sports Centre-Kasarani, Nairobi County,” tweeted the Deputy President.

DP Ruto, Raila spent Wednesday evening together cheering Harambee Stars at Kasarani Stadium

DP Ruto then gave a Sh1 million reward to the national team, as he encouraged them to perform better in the return leg that is set to go down in three days.

The Harambee Stars vs Comoros game ended in a (1-1) draw.

Photos

