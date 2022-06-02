RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto shrugs off Madaraka Day snub as allies respond to Uhuru [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

DP Ruto missed out on a pre-Madaraka party at State House, Margaret Kenyatta's greetings and a chance to speak during the ceremony.

Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel at the Madaraka Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens
Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel at the Madaraka Day Celebrations at Uhuru Gardens

Allies of Deputy President William Ruto have responded to what was termed as the undermining of the UDA party leader during the Madaraka Day celebrations on Wednesday.

Recommended articles

The event which was held at the newly renovated Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi differed from other national holidays in that DP Ruto was not allowed to speak.

A video also emerged showing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta passing the DP and his wife Rachel before greeting the chief guest President Julius Maada Wonie Bio of Sierra Leone.

Ruto had also not been invited to a pre-event arranged by President Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretaries at State House before the Uhuru Gardens fete.

Immediately after the Madaraka day celebrations, Ruto travelled to Thogoto in Kikuyu constituency for a football tournament.

Speaking during the tournament, allies of the DP claimed the president had failed to live up to his stature as a symbol of national unity.

It is amazing Mr President that your guest, the president of Sierra Leone could acknowledge the presence of your deputy president but you couldn't. it is a terrible shame,” said Ford Kenya party leader Senator Moses Wetangula.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie said those in power could only belittle the DP for a short while and would be forced to respect him as president.

Deputy President William Ruto inThogoto, Kikuyu constituency for a football tournament.
Deputy President William Ruto inThogoto, Kikuyu constituency for a football tournament. Pulse Live Kenya

Uhuru’s Madaraka has come to an end and will be replaced by the hustler nation so our supporters should not worry,” former Kiambu governor William Kabogo said.

Today was the last day you will treat the hustler nation with contempt. Even if our next president (Ruto) was not given a chance to speak, he will be given a chance to lead the country from August 9,” Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro added.

However, during his speech, DP Ruto steered clear of the Madaraka Day protocol debate, choosing instead to publicise his presidential bid.

This election is about one thing; the economy. Everything else is a sideshow and a distraction. It is about the economy and the people who know what to do about the economy. Our competitors don’t know what anything to do with the economy, they are just politicians,” Ruto said.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Inside govt's new plan to slash electricity prices by 15%

Inside govt's new plan to slash electricity prices by 15%

Ruto shrugs off Madaraka Day snub as allies respond to Uhuru [Video]

Ruto shrugs off Madaraka Day snub as allies respond to Uhuru [Video]

Why Obado, Shollei, Sonko, wa Iria are in trouble with EACC

Why Obado, Shollei, Sonko, wa Iria are in trouble with EACC

Vihiga High efforts to curb contrabands pay off after deploying sniffer dogs [Photos]

Vihiga High efforts to curb contrabands pay off after deploying sniffer dogs [Photos]

President Kenyatta launches attack on DP Ruto in his Madaraka Day speech

President Kenyatta launches attack on DP Ruto in his Madaraka Day speech

Show of might as KDF display heavy millitary weaponry at Uhuru Gardens [Photos]

Show of might as KDF display heavy millitary weaponry at Uhuru Gardens [Photos]

Fresh Court Orders pile more misery on former Kiambu boss Waititu

Fresh Court Orders pile more misery on former Kiambu boss Waititu

Pilot from KDF Museum Airshow dies in plane crash [Video]

Pilot from KDF Museum Airshow dies in plane crash [Video]

How much President Kenyatta's last public national event will cost

How much President Kenyatta's last public national event will cost

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

The Judicial Service Commission has finished the recruitment of over 500 court assistants following interviews conducted between March and April.