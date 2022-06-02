Ruto shrugs off Madaraka Day snub as allies respond to Uhuru [Video]

The event which was held at the newly renovated Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi differed from other national holidays in that DP Ruto was not allowed to speak.

A video also emerged showing First Lady Margaret Kenyatta passing the DP and his wife Rachel before greeting the chief guest President Julius Maada Wonie Bio of Sierra Leone.

Ruto had also not been invited to a pre-event arranged by President Kenyatta’s Cabinet Secretaries at State House before the Uhuru Gardens fete.

Immediately after the Madaraka day celebrations, Ruto travelled to Thogoto in Kikuyu constituency for a football tournament.

Speaking during the tournament, allies of the DP claimed the president had failed to live up to his stature as a symbol of national unity.

“It is amazing Mr President that your guest, the president of Sierra Leone could acknowledge the presence of your deputy president but you couldn't. it is a terrible shame,” said Ford Kenya party leader Senator Moses Wetangula.

Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie said those in power could only belittle the DP for a short while and would be forced to respect him as president.

“Uhuru’s Madaraka has come to an end and will be replaced by the hustler nation so our supporters should not worry,” former Kiambu governor William Kabogo said.

“Today was the last day you will treat the hustler nation with contempt. Even if our next president (Ruto) was not given a chance to speak, he will be given a chance to lead the country from August 9,” Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro added.

However, during his speech, DP Ruto steered clear of the Madaraka Day protocol debate, choosing instead to publicise his presidential bid.