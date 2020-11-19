Deputy President William Ruto’s allies have expressed contentment in the decision to postponed the launch of the collection of signatures for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) scheduled for November 19, 2020.

In a series posts on social media, Key allies in DP Ruto’ camp welcomed the move stating that is important to have a room for consensus, before the report is presented to Mwananchi for a possible referendum.

On Wednesday, the BBI Secretariat announced that they have postponed the launch of collection of signatures, over what they termed as late completion and publication of The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020.

“The national Secretariat of the Building Bridges Initiative wishes to announce the postponement of the launch of collection of signatures earlier scheduled for tomorrow 19th, November 2020. The postponement has been necessitated by late completion and publication of The Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020. Which is scheduled for printing later tonight” reads part of the statement.

Murkomen's take

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, pointed out that the BBI Constitutional Amendment Bill 2020, needs to be worked on before the report in finalized.

“I congratulate President Kenyatta for against all odds/pressure postponing the BBI Signatures launch to provide room for consensus. This is the President I knew. Let’s now have meaningful engagement for Win-Win RESULT. We only have one Kenya let’s listen to all voices.

BBI Constitutional Amend. Bill 2020 is VERY GOOD for Presidential Candidates especially the front runners BUT very bad for stability of the country. It creates imperial President, unstable executive & expensive governance structure. In the END politicians gain but the people lose” tweeted Senator Kipchumba Murkomen.

Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi reacted to the news saying “I'm sure Hon @JunetMohamed cried when he signed this..."Stand back and standby".

Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga also weighed in on the postponement; “Collection of BBI referendum signatures hits a snag. Definitely they've sensed defeat. Kenya wins”.

Senator Kiprotich Arap Cherargei added “Reggae lazima ingesimama....”