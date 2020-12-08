Deputy President William Ruto on Monday sent a message, condoling with the family of Dr. Stephen Mogusu who succumbed to Covid-19.

In his message, the DP described Dr. Mogusu as a selfless medic who was dedicated to delivering critical care during the covid-19 pandemic, and his death and that of other health workers is enough proof that resources must be deployed to protect frontline workers.

He added that Kenyans too must be protected from the ravage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Late Dr. Stephen Mogusu

“We are saddened by the loss of Dr Stephen Mogusu, a brilliant and selfless medic who was dedicated to deliver critical care and support to our country during this COVID-19 crisis.

His death, and that of other healthcare workers, is a demonstration that we must deploy all our energies and resources to protect and save our heroes at the frontline from this pandemic at this particular time. Kenyans too must be protected from this ravage.

Our thoughts are with Dr Mogusu’s family, their loved ones and colleagues at this sorrowful moment. Rest In Peace,” said the Deputy President.

According to the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU), Dr. Stephen Mogusu had not received his salary for five months at the time of his death, had no health insurance and he left behind a very young family.

Here’s how Kenyans on twitter reacted to DP Ruto’s tweet;