Ruto unveils 7-point manifesto to transform Kenya

Ruto said that if elected his government would focus on seven key areas; agriculture, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), housing and settlement, healthcare, digital superhighway, creative economy, service economy and climate change.

He told the nation that his administration would spend Sh1 trillion during his first term to implement his agenda.

Agriculture and the informal sector would take the largest chunk of Ruto’s Sh1 trillion expenditure, consuming about Sh500 million.

“We have chosen these sectors guided by six parameters including the ability to bring down the cost of living, eradicate hunger, create jobs and increase our tax base,” he said.

Ruto promised to raise Kenya's dairy output by one billion litres to satisfy local demand and export the surplus.

“We have 2.2 million dairy cows lactating at any one time in Kenya, we get 2.5 litres of milk per cow. It will take Sh 4,000 per cow to double our milk production to 10 billion litres.

“Today, on average, every Kenyan spends 54% of their income on food. Kenya spends Sh3 trillion on food, we'd save at least Sh300 billion if we invested in Agriculture.

He also promised to uphold the independency of the Judiciary and the National Police Service by appointing an accounting officer of the police and operationalising the Judiciary fund.

He added that within seven days of assuming office, he would appoint the seven judges that were rejected by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The deputy president also said that his government would pump Sh50 billion every year to support MSMEs and provide access to affordable credit.

Speaking on healthcare, Ruto vowed to create a universal healthcare system that would provide free services to Kenyans.

Ruto also committed Sh200 billion to invest in ICT by improving connectivity across the country and constructing of 100,000km of fibre optic connectivity network to accelerate the development of Konza Technopolis.

He also said his administration would reserve at least 15% of all public-funded bursaries for people living with disability as well as fast-track the integration of students living with disability into public schools.