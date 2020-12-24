Deputy President William Ruto and his wife Rachel Ruto have sent a heartfelt Christmas message to Kenyans, as they get into the festivities.

In his message, the DP and the second lady said 2020 has been a year full of lessons, and we are all vulnerable

“2020 has been a unique time of our lives with many lessons. The big lesson of 2020 is that no one regardless of rank or status is invincible,” said Ruto.

“We are all vulnerable. We have learnt that our lives are so intertwined, our interests united in intimate webs of mutuality. During this Christmas, we should remember those more in need than ourselves and perform the Godly during of extending compassion and solidarity their ways,” added the second lady, Mama Rachel Ruto.

File image of DP Ruto with his wife Rachel Ruto

The Deputy President called on Kenyans to remember frontline health workers who have gone out of their ways during this pandemic to ensure Kenyans are safe and healthy.

“It is our duty to let them know that we appreciate their work, sacrifice and we stand with them, supporting them and we pray for them every day,” said William Ruto.

He urged Kenyans to continue caring and loving one another and carry on with the work of nation-building during this festive season.

