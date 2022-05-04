RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto's tweet on Azimio running mate interviews backfires

Authors:

Dennis Milimo

To subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity - DP Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event.
Deputy President William Ruto and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka at a past event.

Deputy President and Kenya Kwanza Presidential candidate William Ruto has ignited an endless discussion after coming out to urge Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka not to attend the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance running mate interviews.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 DP Ruto said the planned interviews would be humiliating to Kalonzo who has demonstrated beyond doubt that he can deliver as a deputy president.

The DP stated that the political class must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit on grounds that every leaders deserves dignity and respect.

“Though we are competitors, to subject HE Kalonzo to some humiliating 'interview' is impunity. We must unite to eliminate the culture of political deceit, the hallmark of some politicians. Whatever the circumstances every leader deserves some dignity and respect. Heshima si utumwa,” reads DP Ruto’s tweet.

However, a section of his 4.6 million followers were in total disagreement with his advice to Kalanzo, reminding him that just the other day he was also subjected to UDA interviews – competing with two little known candidates for the presidential ticket.

A cross check in the replies left under DP Ruto's tweet captures a good number of screenshots of articles that were written when he was attending the UDA presidential interviews.

Others argued that the second in command and his Kenya Kwanza team should mind their business and allow Azimio to run their affairs their own way.

The Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance advisory committee is expected to conduct the said running mate interviews from May 4, to May 10th, after which Raila Odinga will announce the winner in public.

The advisory committee tasked to resolve all concerns surrounding the running mate debate has the following members; Bishop Peter Njenga, Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, Senator Enock Wambua, Michael Orwa, Dr. Noah Wekesa, Sheikh Mohamed Khalifa and Beatrice Askul Moe.

In separate Wednesday, morning statement, Chama Cha Kazi party leader, Moses Kuria also weighed in, in the Azimio Interviews, stating that Kalonzo will show up despite all the calls not to.

"Word of caution to my fellow Kenya Kwanza great people. Kalonzo will still go for the interview. He is currently on study leave in preparation. He will not be picked as the running mate. Yet he will still find a convenient excuse to stay in Azimio. A lost cause,” Moses Kuria said.

Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo Dennis Milimo is an experienced Digital and Broadcast Journalist with a demonstrated history of working in the broadcast and online media industry for over 4 years.

