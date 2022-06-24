RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Raila accomplished nothing as Prime Minister - DP Ruto

Irene Okere

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga have been attacking each other during public rallies and even on social media

Deputy President William Ruto has hit out at the Azimio la Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga with claims that he accomplished nothing during his reign as the Prime Minister.

Addressing residents of Kajiado town during his Kenya Kwanza Alliance rally, Ruto said that his reign as the Deputy President has brought economic liberation to Kajiado County.

The DP cited building of roads, installing electricity, building learning institutions, and installing ICU radiology units in hospitals as some of his accomplishments

“ Let me ask you this, when I was the deputy president did I not come and build a road that connects Kajiado to Ngong, Isinya, and Suswa? When you only had 30,000 people who had electricity did I not install electricity for 156, 000 more people? In this hospital did we not set up ICU radiology and renal unit? The only college you had is the Maasai technical college but now we have built three more colleges. Is that not the truth,” DP Ruto posed.

The Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful went on to criticize his main competitor Raila Odinga's reign as the Prime Minister stating that he accomplished nothing.

“Where are the Raila Odinga's achievements since he was once a Prime Minister? Is there anything he accomplished? Is there any road he built? Did he install any electricity for you? Did he set up anything in hospitals? Even offering in churches he did bother to offer,” said the Deputy President.

Ruto who is vying for the presidency for the first time appealed to Kajiado residents to vote for him on grounds that he will restore the country's economy.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga have been attacking each other during public rallies and even on social media.

On Sunday, the DP accused Odinga of being behind the stoning of his motorcade at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi as it snaked through Embakasi East constituency.

“Mr Kitendawili, the lord of violence, has done it again: Hired innocent, desperate and jobless young people, victims of his sabotage of the Big 4 jobs plan, to shed innocent blood in his eternal quest for power. What a shame on fathers day Mr father of violence. Freedom is coming Aug 9th,” Dr Ruto said in a tweet.

Odinga responded by claiming that the deputy president was in search of sympathy votes.

“Mr Six months, for how long will you blame everyone for everything that befalls you. It’s not okay to be rudderless, clueless and plan-less. This country is slowly overcoming fraudsters and shortcuts that define your politics. Maliza uende. There is no room for sympathy votes!,” the Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate clapped back.

Irene Okere

