Deputy President William Ruto on Friday morning made a rare tweet reacting to a story by the Nation which reported on the explosive details of the Cabinet meeting held yesterday at State House.

Ruto appeared displeased with the story to the extent of making a tweet on the issue, just minutes after midnight.

"Cabinet Secretaries challenging who?? To do what??? Hii itumiwe kufunga matumbo na mara!!!!" the DP said.

The story reported that the DP was placed on the spot over his aggressive political campaign with some Cabinet Secretaries challenging him to resign.

The early campaign was castigated by his colleagues in the Cabinet as a threat to national peace and security before the Cabinet endorsed a number of regulations on public meetings and rallies.

Ruto was the first casualty of the proposals adopted by the Cabinet after the government cancelled his meetings in Nyamira County.

The proposals were adapted on the recommendation of the National Security Advisory Council (NSAC).