Deputy President William Ruto on Monday hilariously narrated how late, former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae whom he termed as a disciplinarian caned him and former MP Omingo Magara for misbehaving.

According to the DP who did not disclose what exactly they did, after their misbehaviour in Nyamarambe, Mzee Nyachae sent his son Michael to go bring a cane, and that was where the former Minister disciplined them.

Ruto mentioned that Nyachae was however, forgiving because they later on looked for him and asked for forgiveness for the wrong they had done.

“When Michael read Mzee’s eulogy, he mentioned that mzee was a very strict person and occasionally he took out the cane and straightened people. Michael did not mention the list of people who became either victims or beneficiaries of Mzee Nyachae’s cane because he ran the risk of including me in that list.

And I think its an appropriate moment for a confession, that apart from the blows, and the other measures that were meted on his immediate family, those of us he found in politics, he also did not spare us. He made sure that we walked the straight and the narrow. I remember very well in Nyamarambe, Omingo Magara and myself misbehaved and Michael did not say because he is actually the person Mzee Nyachae sent to go and collect the cane na hapo tulipata kuadhibiwa.

But I also say Mzee Nyachae was loving and forgiving. I remember subsequently we looked for him, Omingo and myself, and he was vey gracious, he did not tell us to go to the office, he asked us to go home and Mama Grace is a witness. We went and asked for forgiveness,” confessed DP William Ruto.