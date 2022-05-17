RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto reacts to Martha Karua's selection as Raila's running mate

Denis Mwangi

Ruto compares his running mate Rigathi Gachagua to Martha Karua

Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful Dr William Ruto
Kenya Kwanza presidential hopeful Dr William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto reacted to the unveiling of Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as the running mate of Azimio la Umoja coalition candidate Raila Odinga.

Ruto was speaking in Kajiado county where the Kenya Kwanza alliance had camped on Monday to popularise his presidential bid.

He compared Karua to his running mate Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and claimed that the Azimio ticket had misplaced priorities.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua with Deputy President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

Yesterday [Sunday] I unveiled Gachagua as my deputy nominee and gave him the duty of coming up with an economic plan for each and every county. Today, our competitor has unveiled his deputy nominee and gave her work to change the constitution in case they win. Kenyans want economic revival, not constitutional change,” Ruto said in Ongata Rongai.

He also accused Azimio of undermining Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who left the alliance to run for President yesterday. Musyoka announced Andrew Sunkuli, a Narok Senate candidate, as his running mate.

Leaders of high calibre are ditching the Azimio coalition every day. It began with [Mr] Mudavadi and Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula. Today, we have seen [Mr] Musyoka and [Kanu leader] Gideon Moi leaving. If these people can deceive fellow leaders, they can do worse to millions of innocent Kenyans,” the DP stated.

After being named as Odinga's running mate, Karua noted the selection of a running mate and a deputy president designate is one of the most important decisions a presidential candidate has to make.

She said that her nomination was a moment for women in Kenya and the struggle to be at the decision making table had finally come true.

Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua unveiled as Raila Odinga's running mate
Narc Kenya Party leader Martha Karua unveiled as Raila Odinga's running mate Pulse Live Kenya

From Biblical Esther to Field Marshall Muthoni wa Kirima, Mekalitili wa Menza, Moraa Ngiti, Priscilla Abwao, Grace Onyango, Chelagat Mutai and our very Nobel Laureate Prof. Wangari Mathaai, just to name a few, women have been instrumental in pursuing change and this is our moment as women and men of kenya to usher more of us into the national and county level,” said Karua.

As the deputy president took his campaigns to Kajiado, one of his security officials sustained injuries after he fell off a speeding car in the deputy president’s motorcade.

Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade were coming from Rongai heading to Ngong when the incident happened.

He was quickly helped up by one of the motorcyle outriders who got him a lift in another of the cars in the convoy.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

