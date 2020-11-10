Sharlet Mariam, the independent candidate for the Msambweni parliamentary seat has withdrawn from the race.

Mariam had initially been endorsed by Deputy President William Ruto to vie for the seat under the ruling Jubilee party.

When the ruling party opted not to field a candidate for the by-election, Ms Sharlet launched her campaign as an independent candidate while DP Ruto backed Feisal Bader.

Mariam Sharlet

Rejoining ODM

On Tuesday, Ms Sharlet announced that she had resolved to return to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, from which she had defected.

The politician further announced that she would be supporting the ODM candidate for the by-election, Mr Omari Boga.

"Mimi ni msimamo wa kisiasa na nina muelekeo sana. Kwanza itambulike ya kuwa sijawahi kuwa mwanachama yeyote isipokuwa ODM. Yale yaliyofanyika waswahili husema usilolijua ni usiku wa giza na ni mambo mengine mimi siwezi kuzungumza. Yale mengine ilikuwa ni propaganda ata ile barua sikuiandika mimi," she told the press.