DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

Video footage capturing the DP’s motorcade showed the bodyguard who was clinging on one of the vehicles topple off the speeding vehicle before he got back on his feet and assisted to another vehicle in the motorcade.

Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade were coming from Rongai heading to Ngong where they had taken their campaigns. In Rongai the Kenya Kwanza leaders shoved off Raila’s running mate nominee arguing that Karua did not have the influence to give Raila the numbers he needed in the Mt.Kenya block.

“If the sitting president failed to persuade Raila in the Mt. Kenya region will Martha Karua be capable?” Rigathi Gachagua retorted.

Ruto and Gachagua in Rongai Pulse Live Kenya

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi hit at the Azimio One Kenya Coalition saying it had become unbearable which was the reason why everyone was bolting out.

The deputy president promised to fix the economy by empowering small-scale traders and creating more jobs for young people if elected to government.

"Our priority as Kenya Kwanza is to fix the economy, support small traders, create jobs and expand economic opportunities for every Kenyan," Ruto remarked.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua earlier said the Ruto government was not going to go after president Kenyatta and that the president was going to receive all his perks upon retirement.