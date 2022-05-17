RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

Authors:

Amos Robi

The Kenya Kwanza brigade was from campaigns in Rongai when the accident happened

Ruto bodyguard falls off speeding vehicle
Ruto bodyguard falls off speeding vehicle

A bodyguard attached to deputy president William Ruto on Monday May 16 sustained unknown magnitude of injuries after he fell off a speeding in the deputy president’s motorcade.

Recommended articles

Video footage capturing the DP’s motorcade showed the bodyguard who was clinging on one of the vehicles topple off the speeding vehicle before he got back on his feet and assisted to another vehicle in the motorcade.

Ruto and the Kenya Kwanza brigade were coming from Rongai heading to Ngong where they had taken their campaigns. In Rongai the Kenya Kwanza leaders shoved off Raila’s running mate nominee arguing that Karua did not have the influence to give Raila the numbers he needed in the Mt.Kenya block.

“If the sitting president failed to persuade Raila in the Mt. Kenya region will Martha Karua be capable?” Rigathi Gachagua retorted.

Also read: Sauti Sol to sue Raila's Azimio for using their song without permission at KICC

Ruto and Gachagua in Rongai
Ruto and Gachagua in Rongai Ruto and Gachagua in Rongai Pulse Live Kenya

Amani National Congress Party leader Musalia Mudavadi hit at the Azimio One Kenya Coalition saying it had become unbearable which was the reason why everyone was bolting out.

The deputy president promised to fix the economy by empowering small-scale traders and creating more jobs for young people if elected to government.

"Our priority as Kenya Kwanza is to fix the economy, support small traders, create jobs and expand economic opportunities for every Kenyan," Ruto remarked.

Kenya Kwanza presidential running mate Rigathi Gachagua earlier said the Ruto government was not going to go after president Kenyatta and that the president was going to receive all his perks upon retirement.

Despite persecuting Dr Ruto and his allies, myself included, we will protect you, as your friend and personal assistant between 2001 and 2006, I assure you that you shall be safe in retirement. We will ensure that you get all your perks and benefits as per the law, I will be there for you,” Gachagua spoke on Inooro TV.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

Gubernatorial hopefuls rush against time to pick running mates

Gubernatorial hopefuls rush against time to pick running mates

Kalonzo to run for president, unveils running mate

Kalonzo to run for president, unveils running mate

Raila finally picks Martha Karua as his running mate [Video]

Raila finally picks Martha Karua as his running mate [Video]

Which way for Gideon Moi, presence in Kalonzo and Raila events leaves questions

Which way for Gideon Moi, presence in Kalonzo and Raila events leaves questions

Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

Karua arrives at KICC ahead of unveiling of Raila's running mate [Video]

Karua arrives at KICC ahead of unveiling of Raila's running mate [Video]

Gachagua vows not to hunt President Kenyatta after retirement despite persecution

Gachagua vows not to hunt President Kenyatta after retirement despite persecution

I am innocent, corruption allegations are politically motivated - Gachagua

I am innocent, corruption allegations are politically motivated - Gachagua

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Kenyan government will bury bodies of coronavirus victims if not picked within 24 hrs - Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki