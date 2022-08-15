Activity at Ruto's home ahead of Chebukati's announcement [Video]

According to credible sources within Ruto’s team, the deputy president shall leave Bomas of Kenya and head to the Catholic University of East Africa.

The IEBC has reserved seats for all presidential candidates as well as their families inside the auditorium.

It is expected that DP Ruto will address the nation from the media centre at CUEA.

Raila makes surprise appearance at his private office

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate on Monday made a surprise appearance at his private office in Karen.

According to KTN reporter Chris Thairu who was outside the residence, the staff at the private office were not aware of his planned visit and has been holed up in meetings for more than 2 hours.

Odinga’s private office is about 2km from his private residence in Karen. It if from here that he is expected to leave for Bomas of Kenya where IEBC is set to unveil the winner of the presidential election.

“The guards told us they were not expecting him and is in a meeting with the Media Council of Kenya chair David Omwoyo but we are expecting his aides such as Suna East MP-elect Junet Mohamed,” Chris Thairu said.