The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has approved murder charges against Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her bodyguard Geofrey Okuto.

The MP and her bodyguard are linked to the shooting that led to the death of an ODM Party agent in Ganda Ward, Kilifi County, after chaos erupted during campaigns in October 2019.

Haji approved the charges after detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) provided substantial evidence against the Malindi MP and her bodyguard.

Ms Jumwa is accused of storming the meeting and demanded to see the then ODM candidate in the Ganda ward by-election Reuben Katana, before she allegedly snatched a gun from her bodyguard, aimed it at him, but the bullet hit his uncle (Ngumbao), who later died upon arrival at a Malindi hospital.

Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa with bodyguard Geofrey Okuto

Bail

The two were released on a Sh500, 000 cash bail each by Mombasa Senior Resident Magistrate Vincent Adet, who scolded the police for holding MP Jumwa and her bodyguard without evidence.

He however, pointed out that police would have the liberty to charge them if and when they have the evidence, on the said shooting.

Senior Resident Magistrate Adet stated: "It's illegal for the police to have someone they don't have evidence against to be held without a charge. Police must only arrest when they have evidence against suspects. The Constitution disallows this."