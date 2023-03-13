The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions has dropped charges against former Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang'i.
State drops case against former Interior CS Matiang'i
Matiang'i was facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.
According to the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Lilian Obuo, the evidence presented was insufficient to prosecute the former CS, a decision which was arrived at after independent analysis by the office of the DPP.
"Upon independent and thorough analysis of the evidence availed and a review of the statements of the witnesses, the director of Public Prosecutions found out that the evidence provided was not sufficient to sustain charges against Dr Fred Okeng’o Matiang’i and his advocate Mr Danstan Omari," read the statement by the ODPP.
The DPP directed that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) closes the inquiry into the former CS who was being charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and publication of false information.
"The Director of Public Prosecutions has therefore directed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to close the inquiry file with no further police action," read the statement by Lilian Obuo, the Deputy DPP.
