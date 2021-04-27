DPP issues clarification on reports of plan to drop charges against Jared Otieno in Fake Gold case

In the statement, the ODPP insisted that the case against Jared Otieno and four other individuals is ongoing and there was no intention to withdraw the case.

The ODPP called on the media to verify information before publishing to avoid any such incidences, noting that the case was set for mention on Monday 26th for hearing dates to be set, but one of the accused individuals did not appear in Court.

According to the statement, the case is set for a mention on Tuesday 27th (Today).

“Contrary to an article appearing on @PeopleDailyKe of 26/4/2021, the Ksh 23 million fake gold case against Jared Otieno and 4 others is still ongoing and the DPP Noordin Haji has no intention of withdrawing it.

The case came up for mention yesterday 26/4/2021 in order to take hearing dates but could not proceed because one of the accused persons failed to turn up. The case is scheduled for mention today Tuesday 27th April 2021 to take hearing dates.

We call on the media to always verify information before publishing to avoid causing unnecessary anxiety,” tweeted the ODPP.

On Monday, The People Daily reported that DPP Noordin Haji was seeking to withdraw charges against the five.