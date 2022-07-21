RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

DPP Noordin Haji has said that DCI Kinoti is not on his level and his junior officers are the ones who interact with him

Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji
Kenya's Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has escalated his supremacy battle against Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti by insinuating that they were not on the same level.

Recommended articles

Speaking during a media event on Wednesday June 20, Haji said that he only deals with Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai, leaving his junior officers to consult with DCI Kinoti.

He was answering questions on the status of his relationship with the director of criminal investigations.

My relationship is with the IG, who is in charge of the police service and to whom I give instructions. DCI is an officer under the IG. As such, my relationship should be gauged with the IG,” the DPP said.

IG Hillary Mutyambai with DPP Noordin Haji & DCI George Kinoti
IG Hillary Mutyambai with DPP Noordin Haji & DCI George Kinoti IG Hillary Mutyambai with DPP Noordin Haji & DCI George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

I have quite a number of deputy directors who are at the same level with him. You can ask my deputy director in charge of corruption, there is another one in the homicides department. Those are the people he should be dealing with,” he added.

The DPP has the authority to order the IG to look into any information or accusation of criminal behaviour according to Article 157(4) of the Constitution.

Haji and Kinoti have been engaged in a supremacy battle that has resulted in court delays, as well as bungled cases.

READ: Haji blames DCI over delay in prosecution of Kenei's murder

In April 2020, the beef caused embarrassment in court after former KPA Managing Director Daniel Manduku was arrested and presented to court but the ODPP refused to charge him.

Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot freed Manduku after the investigating officer produced a charge sheet authorized by the DCI but which was disowned in court by the DPP's office.

The incident led to a rare public interview where Kinoti decried that his officers had been frustrated and humiliated in the war against graft.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti
Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti Pulse Live Kenya

"My officers are now getting frustrated daily. They spend a lot of time investigating crime, risking their lives — and even after getting all the evidence required to prosecute cases, they are reduced to carrying files.

It is important for Kenyans to know that my officers have done their level best. They feel betrayed. My worry is when suspects tell my officers ‘you are going nowhere’ and then it comes to pass,” Kinoti stated.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

US pastor demands Sh28,000 from Millicent Omanga

US pastor demands Sh28,000 from Millicent Omanga

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Maribe in hot soup after blood-stained shorts found in her house

Kenyatta promotes current, former aides-de-camp in new KDF appointments

Kenyatta promotes current, former aides-de-camp in new KDF appointments

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

Uhuru issues update on price of maize flour

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

DRC ambassador to Kenya accused of stealing church land

IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

IEBC give 3 reasons why Kigame doesn't qualify to run for presidency

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

CS Matiang'i opens Sh81 million Anti-Terror Police Unit facilty

ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

ICC witness mysteriously dies in Kakamega

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Maize flour

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama