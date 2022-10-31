RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DPP Haji reveals how DCI dropped the ball on high-profile cases

Denis Mwangi

DPP Haji: On DP Gachagua’s charges, we were pushed by DCI himself through the media

DPP Noordin Haji in an interview with Sophia Wanuna
Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji has shed more light on the bone of contention between his office and the Directorate of Criminal Investigation that has resulted in the withdrawal of high-profile cases against politicians.

In an interview with KTN news anchor Sophia Wanuna on Sunday evening, Haji accused the DCI of dropping the ball on the investigations.

He said that officers would sometimes forge documents or flatly refuse to avail more evidence to support the charges, resulting in weak cases.

DPP Noordin Haji during a past briefing (Twitter)
The main bone of contention between my office and DCI was on the decision to charge. We discovered that DCI was not serious in availing evidence. I could no longer have cases that did not meet what we felt was sufficient to go to court,” Haji said.

He said that the evidence gaps resulted in the creation of the Decision to Charge Guideline, which contains a series of tests and decisions that prosecutors make and consider when handling criminal cases.

The DPP added that he stood his ground, even after being threatened and taken to court.

He accused the DCI of violating verbal commitments to provide crucial information regarding the cases.

A case was brought against me but the documents were forged and falsified by officers from the DCI's office under his command. We depended on the integrity and professionalism of the office of the DCI but unfortunately, that did not happen,” Haji spoke.

For Aisha Jumwa’s case, we asked for evidence and it has never been availed. We had to then review the case and withdraw it,” the DPP added.

In the case against former Kenya Power MD Ben Chumo, Haji said that the DCI officer investigating the case failed to appear in court and produce evidence.

DPP Noordin Haji during a past media briefing
On DP Gachagua’s charges, we were pushed by DCI himself through the media. We felt there was sufficient evidence to charge, but later we discovered the documents were forged,” he disclosed.

Additionally, the director of public prosecutions said that many cases were under review and those found to have broken the law would face the consequences.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

