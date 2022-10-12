DPP Haji's brother nominated for senior role in the Senate

The other three nominees are, Hillary Sigei of Bomet, Veronica Maina and Catherine Mumma. The four will support Deputy Speaker Senator Murungi Kathure in the running of the senate proceedings in the absence of the Speaker.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot will move a motion seeking members’ approval to have the four serve as members of the Speakers panel in the 13th parliament.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 20, the Senate approves the nomination of the following Senators to serve in the Speaker’s Panel and to further preside over the Senate in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, pursuant to Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 18 of the Senate," reads the Senate order paper for Wednesday.

This is the first time members of the speaker's panel are emanating from diverse professions as in the past many have had legal backgrounds.

Members of the panel serve for a five-year term and are replaceable at any time by the speaker.

The panel meets every two weeks under the leadership of the deputy speaker to align issues relating to presiding of the House sessions.

According to Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 18 of the Senate, the speaker is required to choose the panel from the two sides of the house leaders in consultation with the sponsoring party.

Similarly, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has also nominated six lawmakers to the speaker’s panel.

They include Farah Maalim , David Ochieng , Martha Wangari, Omboko Milemba , Peter Kaluma and Rachael Nyamai.