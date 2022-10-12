RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

DPP Haji's brother nominated for senior role in the Senate

Amos Robi

Senator Abdul Haji has been nominated alongside Veronica Maina, Hillary Sigei and Catherine Mumma

Garissa Senator Abdul Haji
Garissa Sentaor Abdul Haji

Garissa Senator Abdul Haji has been nominated among three other senators to serve in the speaker's panel as temporary speakers in the absence of Speaker Amason Kingi.

The other three nominees are, Hillary Sigei of Bomet, Veronica Maina and Catherine Mumma. The four will support Deputy Speaker Senator Murungi Kathure in the running of the senate proceedings in the absence of the Speaker.

Senate Majority leader Aaron Cheruiyot will move a motion seeking members’ approval to have the four serve as members of the Speakers panel in the 13th parliament.

“Pursuant to Standing Order 20, the Senate approves the nomination of the following Senators to serve in the Speaker’s Panel and to further preside over the Senate in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, pursuant to Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 18 of the Senate," reads the Senate order paper for Wednesday.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi in a past session of the Senate
Senate Speaker Amason Kingi in a past session of the Senate Senate Speaker Amason Kingi in a past session in the Senate Pulse Live Kenya

This is the first time members of the speaker's panel are emanating from diverse professions as in the past many have had legal backgrounds.

Members of the panel serve for a five-year term and are replaceable at any time by the speaker.

The panel meets every two weeks under the leadership of the deputy speaker to align issues relating to presiding of the House sessions.

According to Article 107(1)(c) of the Constitution and Standing Order 18 of the Senate, the speaker is required to choose the panel from the two sides of the house leaders in consultation with the sponsoring party.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula making his way to the National Assembly chambers
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula making his way to the National Assembly chambers Pulse Live Kenya

Similarly, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has also nominated six lawmakers to the speaker’s panel.

They include Farah Maalim , David Ochieng , Martha Wangari, Omboko Milemba , Peter Kaluma and Rachael Nyamai.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa will also move a motion to have the House approve the nominees for appointment.

