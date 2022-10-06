DPP clarifies reports of dropping Sh588M case against Waititu

In a statement shared on Thursday, October 6, the ODPP said that the court had granted orders of prohibition in respect of five of Waititu’s co-accused persons who are members of the tender evaluation committee.

A section of the media had earlier reported that the case against the former county boss had been dropped entirely.

The five co-accused persons had, in February 2022, filed a petition in the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Division of the High Court challenging their inclusion in the corruption case.

They further sought an order prohibiting the ODPP from prosecuting them, which was granted on October 6, 2022.

However, the office of DPP Noordin Haji said it plans to appeal the decision to drop charges against the five members of the tender evaluation committee at the Court of Appeal.

“The Office of The Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), being dissatisfied with the decision of the High Court, has initiated an appeal in the Court of Appeal against the whole of the decision and intends to proceed with the case against the other accused persons including Ferdinand Waititu which is still pending before the Chief Magistrates court at Milimani Anti-corruption Division,” the statement signed by Ag Deputy Director in the Department of County Affairs and Regulatory Services Victor Mule.

Sh588M corruption case against Waititu put off

In September 2022, the courts postponed the hearing in his case to October 14 at the request of the defence.

The Office of Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji announced that the defence team filed a request which was granted by the Milimani Chief Magistrates court.

“Milimani Chief Magistrate today allowed for an adjournment by the defence team in a matter involving Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and 12 others charged with the irregular award of Sh588 million road tender.

“The prosecution led by Faith Mwila and Linda Mwamburi was ready with two witnesses. The prosecution has produced 27 witnesses in the case,” the statement read.

Waititu was also accused of acquiring property with money that the Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission believes to be the proceeds of crime.