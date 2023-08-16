The sports category has moved to a new website.

Arrest warrant issued against Senator Mandago

Denis Mwangi

DCI: Either he presents himself at the DCI or we arrest him

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago speaking during a function at Kamasat primary school, Marakwet West Constituency, Elgeyo Marakwet County.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has ordered the arrest of Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago and three others in connection with the Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme.

The DPP's decision comes after an ongoing investigation into the alleged scholarship scam.

Senator Mandago was grilled by detectives on August 10 regarding the county's scholarship program and denied any wrongdoing in the scholarship program.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago. Image Courtesy: KNA
"There is a warrant of arrest in court. Either he presents himself at the DCI or we arrest him. There is nothing else we can say on the matter," DCI Amin Mohamed said.

The Finland and Canada Overseas Education Programme has been under scrutiny, with questions raised about its legitimacy and transparency.

Senator Mandago has admitted that the program was not a scholarship, although it was referred to as such by the county.

The investigation aims to uncover any potential misappropriation of funds or fraudulent activities related to the program.

Uasin Gishu Senator Jackson Mandago during a past function
According to Senator Mandago, who was the governor when the airlift program was mooted, a delay in payments by parents was the reason the initiative failed.

He explained that following delays in payment of school fees for the already enrolled students, county officials were forced to use money paid by students who were yet to join.

He argued that the university in Finland had threatened to terminate the programme.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

