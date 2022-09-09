Alfred Mutua responds to question on his marriage plans

The ex-governor strongly and courageously confessed that he was not thinking of marrying again after Lillian Nganga left late last year for musician and rapper Juliani.

Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

The former TV producer expressed his love for the children he has from his other relationship whom he said he loves and is in a good relationship with adding that they are now mature people, and is happy with and for them.

"I still have my children, I have my set of twins, I have my daughter, and right now am comfortable with my children and they are growing up. You know when you have children and you are happy about them, you are good," Mutua said.

Other than confessing his love for his children from his first relationship and asked on whether he is going to remarry the former and first government spokesperson who started in the era of departed President Mwai Kibaki, he stated: "I don't believe in just going to remarry, I believe in love. If you find somebody you love, and you click and fall in love with one another, then you marry. That's how it works, if you choose to marry you remarry."

Machakos Governor Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

Although we wait for time to prove his sentiments, the legislator who switched allegiance from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza says he has nothing to hurry about in making the decision of remarrying adding that he was not lonely at all. He added that he was meeting interesting people as he looks into what the future holds for him.

"But I am very by the way. And am very happy and meeting very interesting people. You see God plans our lives although sometimes we tend to stick to what we feel is good for us. But am not lonely at all," he confirmed.