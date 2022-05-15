RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mutua reveals powerful position Ruto promised him in power-sharing deal

Governor Mutua explains he and his MCC party are covered in the power-sharing deal with Dr Ruto

With Deputy President William Ruto finalizing his power-sharing deal before announcing his running mate, Machakos Governor Dr Alfred Mutua has revealed the position he has been allocated as well as the slots reserved for his Maendeleo Chap Chap party.

Dr Mutua made the revelations in an interview with a local publication in which he praised DP Ruto who he described as a focused and pleasant man he has known since the time the two were working for late president Mwai Kibaki's government.

In the interview, the Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader explained that after negotiation with Ruto, he was promised the post of a Deputy Chief Minister.

MCC Party was also promised a slot in Ruto’s cabinet, particularly the ministry of Infrastructure.

"I have known Dr. Ruto from the time of Kibaki's government. I have always found him to be a focused man, forthright, brilliant, super active and overall a wonderful and pleasant man...he offered me the Deputy Chief Minister position with a ministerial portfolio in Infrastructure Development," Mutua explained.

With this arrangement, Mutua will end up deputizing Amani National Congress party leader, Musalia Mudavadi should Kenya Kwanza form the next government.

Kenya Kwanza luminaries have been burning the midnight oil making final touches on the power-sharing deal with the position of running mate proving to be a hard nut to crack.

Yesterday, a stand-off that lasted 11 hours ensued with rival factions backing Meru Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua facing off.

Reports indicate that factors considered in the selection of the running mate included political experience, voting dynamics, loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza coalition as well chemistry with DP Ruto to avoid a fallout similar to the Uhuru-Ruto one.

Arguing its case, the Gachagua camp noted that settling on Kindiki for the post will lead to low voter turnout particularly in Mt Kenya west region that stretches from Kiambu through Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Laikipia.

Those backing the Tharaka Nithi lawmaker on the other hand argued out that he is an accomplished professional with an impressive resume and a good record of development and policies.

Late into the night, Ruto’s communication boss Hussein Mohamed issued a statement confirming that the matter had been solved and the running mate would be unveiled on Sunday, May 15.

"Kenya Kwanza alliance had a series of meetings today, where several matters were discussed; development of county chatters, programs on Bottom-up economic policies as well as the extensive discussions on the running mate issue. The decision will be communicated to you today," he assured.

