RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Simba Arati poaches rival's running mate in surprise move

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The surprise defection leaves the former MP without a running mate less than 32 days to the General Election

Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati
Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati

Kisii gubernatorial candidate and former MP Manson Nyamweya is at a crossroads after his running mate Dr Alfred Ndemo defected to a rival camp.

Recommended articles

Ndemo quit and threw his weight behind Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati who is seeking the Kisii governor seat.

With the printing of ballot papers already underway, there is no provision for Nyamweya to replace his running mate.

Kisii gubernatorial candidate and former MP Manson Nyamweya
Kisii gubernatorial candidate and former MP Manson Nyamweya Pulse Live Kenya

However, the politician dismissed the defection, asserting that he would still win the election on August 9, 2022.

I will be on the ballot together with my deputy, Dr Ndemo. It is good that he left, but that does not stop me from campaigning and seeking votes.

I will win this election. Legally, the defection holds no water. His name cannot be pulled out from the ballot as of now and I cannot replace him,” he said.

While explaining his defection, Ndemo said that he had discovered that Arati was the better candidate.

I, Alfred Ndemo, swear before God that I will be faithful to Arati's government-to-be and we will make our county great. God help Mr Arati to help win this election,” he said after a meeting at his Kitutu Chache North home.

He also promised to actively campaign for his newfound political ally in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

Dr Alfred Ndemo
Dr Alfred Ndemo Pulse Live Kenya

We have vowed today as Bogetutu that we will not split our votes. And even those of us who are elsewhere are pleading with you to join this ship. We will not insult you, but come back home and let us join hands and vote for Arati,” the politician added.

He said that his previous candidate Nyamweya was a spoiler in the Kisii gubernatorial race.

READ: Residents set ablaze MP's campaign car after road crash

When I joined him a few months ago, and we agreed to run for the Kisii gubernatorial seat on a KNC ticket, I told Nyamweya to get out so that my brothers and sisters can see you, he declined.

I gave him youths to take around and sell him, he refused to get out. I went back to my people and asked them for the next course of action and they told me to join team Arati,” Ndemo stated.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Give me another candidate - Ruto asks Azimio after demand on voter register

Give me another candidate - Ruto asks Azimio after demand on voter register

UDA senatorial aspirant wins big after court reverts IEBC decision

UDA senatorial aspirant wins big after court reverts IEBC decision

Simba Arati poaches rival's running mate in surprise move

Simba Arati poaches rival's running mate in surprise move

Nairobi Water planning to increase water prices by Sh11

Nairobi Water planning to increase water prices by Sh11

I was offered Sh1B to quit Nairobi gubernatorial race - Sakaja

I was offered Sh1B to quit Nairobi gubernatorial race - Sakaja

Tough new rules for Uber, Bolt, Little Cab drivers & passengers

Tough new rules for Uber, Bolt, Little Cab drivers & passengers

Uhuru awarded highest national honour by Burundi president

Uhuru awarded highest national honour by Burundi president

US TV presenter sparks uproar after remark on pregnant women in Kenya

US TV presenter sparks uproar after remark on pregnant women in Kenya

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to resign

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Judge frees Nakuru man who pleaded guilty of stabbing wife to death

A man in handcuffs

Snakes, hyenas, dog meat, dominate Wajackoyah's manifesto

Professor George Wajackoyah at the launch of Roots Party manifesto.

I was too embarrassed - Sakaja finally opens up on why he dropped out of UoN

Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja during a past event

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident

NPS & KeNHA give details of nasty Nairobi Expressway accident