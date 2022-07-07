Simba Arati poaches rival's running mate in surprise move

Ndemo quit and threw his weight behind Dagoretti North MP Simba Arati who is seeking the Kisii governor seat.

With the printing of ballot papers already underway, there is no provision for Nyamweya to replace his running mate.

However, the politician dismissed the defection, asserting that he would still win the election on August 9, 2022.

“I will be on the ballot together with my deputy, Dr Ndemo. It is good that he left, but that does not stop me from campaigning and seeking votes.

“I will win this election. Legally, the defection holds no water. His name cannot be pulled out from the ballot as of now and I cannot replace him,” he said.

While explaining his defection, Ndemo said that he had discovered that Arati was the better candidate.

“I, Alfred Ndemo, swear before God that I will be faithful to Arati's government-to-be and we will make our county great. God help Mr Arati to help win this election,” he said after a meeting at his Kitutu Chache North home.

He also promised to actively campaign for his newfound political ally in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya alliance.

“We have vowed today as Bogetutu that we will not split our votes. And even those of us who are elsewhere are pleading with you to join this ship. We will not insult you, but come back home and let us join hands and vote for Arati,” the politician added.

He said that his previous candidate Nyamweya was a spoiler in the Kisii gubernatorial race.

“When I joined him a few months ago, and we agreed to run for the Kisii gubernatorial seat on a KNC ticket, I told Nyamweya to get out so that my brothers and sisters can see you, he declined.