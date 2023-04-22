The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Dr Ofweneke clashes with Nicah The Queen, warns her lover never to post the kids

Charles Ouma

Ofweneke was not impressed

Media personality Dr. Ofweneke has given the mother of his kids Nicah The Queen terms under which their children can be posted on social media.

The comedian made it clear that she (Nicah) is the only one allowed to post their kids on social media.

The media personality who was speaking at 'Oh Sister' reality TV sho expressed his displeasure at the fact that DJ Slahver (Nicah's boyfriend) posted their daughter on social media.

He made it clear that Nicah is the only one allowed to post their children on social media.

Ofweneke went a step further to question Nicah what her boyfriend's net worth is.

"You are the only one allowed to post the kids...When I meet your man, he doesn't have the courage to say 'Hi' to me, I am the one who goes to greet him," Ofweneke ranted.

Nicah made an attempt of defending her boyfriend, stating that he is now part of the family and the comedian should not have a problem when DJ Slahver posts the children.

"What if we get a family endorsement and the kids have to be part of it?" Nicah asked during the show.

Nicah the Queen
Nicah the Queen Pulse Live Kenya
The duo failed to come to an agreement with Ofweneke noting that he would rent a house for his daughters to live in.

The singer later update her fans on the situation writing:

"ATI BABY DADDY ANANIKATAZA SLAHVER AWACHE KUPOST WATOTO WAKE! HIYO NAYO ITAKUWA NGUMU KIDOGO 😂😂😂😂 HII MAISHA HAITAKI MAKASIRIKO 😂😂😂😂 #JESUSGURL HAVE YOU WATCHED TODAY’S EPISODE OF OH SISTER!?"

(My baby daddy has denied Slahver the authority ti post his kids. That will be hard. This life doesn't need hard feelings)

The celebrity pair have two children together and have been co-parenting.

ADVERTISEMENT

