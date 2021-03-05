Acting Health Director General, Dr Patrick Amoth has become the first Kenyan to take Covid-19 Vaccine in the country.

Amoth took the jab alongside 10 other Health officials at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

The 10 are the first people in Kenya to take the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, that arrived in the country on Tuesday, midnight.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe received the first batch of 1.02 million doses.

Dr. Amoth and the other Health officials who include KNH CEO Dr Evanson Makuri will receive the second dose of the vaccine after eight weeks.

Photos

Dr Patrick Amoth becomes the first Kenyan to take Covid-19 Vaccine

Dr Collins Tabu taking Covid-19 Vaccine