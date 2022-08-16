Ex IEBC commissioner pays tribute to slain returning officer

Taking to her social media on Tuesday, August 16, Akombe expressed her condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Musyoka. She further requested for an immediate inquest into his death.

"Devastated that the missing IEBC Kenya RO has been found murdered in a forest. I remember Mbolu as a diligent officer who dedicated his life to public service. I send my deepest condolences to his family, friends & colleagues. A public inquest into his death is urgent," she stated.

Mbolu's body displayed signs of struggle

Loitoktok police boss Kipruto Ruto confirmed that Mbolu’s body was found dumped in a forest in Kajiado on Monday evening.

The body was positively identified by his sisters Mary Mwikali and Ann Mboya at the Loitokitok sub-county mortuary.

"His two sisters identified the body lying at Loitoktok sub-county hospital last night. We are waiting for communication from police headquarters either to ferry the body to city mortuary or to remain here," the police boss said.

Pulse Live Kenya

The body was discovered in a forest near Mt Kilimanjaro by herders who alerted the police. The herders said that the body was ostensibly dumped into a seasonal river that had dried up.

The police boss added that the body also showed signs of struggle and torture but no documents were recovered from the scene.

"It is evident that the victim was killed elsewhere and the body dumped in the valley. The body has scars indicating torture before the death. He possibly died a painful death,” the security officials said.

Dr Roselyn Akombe's resignation from the IEBC

Dr Akombe, who describes herself as a political economist, resigned from the IEBC on October 17, 2017 - following the nullification of that year's presidential election result. She cited government interference in the management of the election.

In an interview with the BBC on October 18, 2017 Dr Akombe said that the Commission was under siege, expressing doubt at the time that IEBC chair Wafula Chebukati would deliver a credible re-run presidential election.