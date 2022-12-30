ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Denis Mwangi

The senior officer fired gunshots when the lady chased down and blocked his car with a motorbike, after learning the officer had taken off with her handbag

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

A senior police officer in Teso caused an uproar in Busia town after he fired his gun twice into the air during an altercation involving a woman early Wednesday morning, December 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The incident occurred near an entertainment joint called Didis Pub, where the officer had gone to relax with a woman known only as Daisy.

The two were having drinks and chatting when, at around 2:30 am, Daisy spotted a man she knew at a nearby table and went to speak with him.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

This appeared to anger the senior police officer, who only paid for his drinks and left the pub in a hurry and drove towards Amerkwai with Daisy's handbag.

The bar manager and Daisy then pursued the officer on a motorbike, demanding the return of the handbag and blocking his vehicle on the Busia-Malaba road at Amerkwai.

In response, the officer drew his Jericho pistol, which was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre, and fired two shots into the air.

READ: 'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

The bar manager and Daisy ran away but the gunshots attracted the attention of police officers from Adungosi Police Station who rushed to the scene.

Police officers at a crime scene
Police officers at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The senior officer claimed that he felt threatened when the motorbike blocked his road, leading him to fire his weapon.

His firearm was confiscated and an Inquiry File No. 3/2022 was opened at the Adungosi Police Station to investigate the incident further.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Mulot sim swap mastermind arrested outside bank [Photos]

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

Pastor charged with stealing cash from Nairobi bank

Pastor charged with stealing cash from Nairobi bank

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies

Veteran news anchor Catherine Kasavuli dies

Lawyer reveals reason Sonko was barred from helping Baby Sagini

Lawyer reveals reason Sonko was barred from helping Baby Sagini

Sakaja splashes Sh2.4 million to support Gikomba traders [Photos]

Sakaja splashes Sh2.4 million to support Gikomba traders [Photos]

Former Odinga Chief Agent threatens to sue Trevor Ombija

Former Odinga Chief Agent threatens to sue Trevor Ombija

Video of man feeding whiskey to 3-year-old child lands 2 behind bars

Video of man feeding whiskey to 3-year-old child lands 2 behind bars

GSU officers rescue 4 hostages from gunmen disguised as KDF soldiers

GSU officers rescue 4 hostages from gunmen disguised as KDF soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A boda boda operator in Narok was swept away by floods as he tried to navigate on December 25, 2022

Body of rider filmed crossing flooded river retrieved

File image of a police vehicle

'Untouchable' gangster gunned down in Nairobi

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County

Land inheritance dispute behind gouging of Baby Sagini's eyes

Traffic jam

Kenyans stranded on major highways as Christmas celebrations kick off