Drama as senior cop leaves lady with unpaid bill during night out

A senior police officer in Teso caused an uproar in Busia town after he fired his gun twice into the air during an altercation involving a woman early Wednesday morning, December 28.
The senior officer fired gunshots when the lady chased down and blocked his car with a motorbike, after learning the officer had taken off with her handbag
The incident occurred near an entertainment joint called Didis Pub, where the officer had gone to relax with a woman known only as Daisy.
The two were having drinks and chatting when, at around 2:30 am, Daisy spotted a man she knew at a nearby table and went to speak with him.
This appeared to anger the senior police officer, who only paid for his drinks and left the pub in a hurry and drove towards Amerkwai with Daisy's handbag.
The bar manager and Daisy then pursued the officer on a motorbike, demanding the return of the handbag and blocking his vehicle on the Busia-Malaba road at Amerkwai.
In response, the officer drew his Jericho pistol, which was loaded with 15 rounds of 9mm calibre, and fired two shots into the air.
The bar manager and Daisy ran away but the gunshots attracted the attention of police officers from Adungosi Police Station who rushed to the scene.
The senior officer claimed that he felt threatened when the motorbike blocked his road, leading him to fire his weapon.
His firearm was confiscated and an Inquiry File No. 3/2022 was opened at the Adungosi Police Station to investigate the incident further.
