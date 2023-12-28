Drama unfolds as DCI arrests Sh2.85 billion scam suspects & recover 5 cars

Acting on intelligence received from the Kilimani Sub-County Criminal Investigations Officer, the OSU conducted a meticulous operation to thwart a scam targeting two Malaysian nationals.

The victims, who recently arrived in the country, were targeted by scammers posing as representatives of Rock Africa Minier company.

According to sources, the fraudulent activities began on October 19, 2023, when the scammers initiated contact with the victims through a social media platform.

DCI officers arrest Sh2.85 billion gold scam suspects in Kileleshwa Pulse Live Kenya

The suspects, claiming affiliation with Rock Africa Minier, proposed a transaction involving 500 kilograms of gold at $19 million, equivalent to Sh2.85 billion. Subsequently, the victims sent $6,350 to members of the gang based in Cameroon, who then referred them to their Kenyan counterparts.

The surveillance team closely monitored the suspects as they picked up the two foreigners from the Four Points By Sheraton hotel along Argwings Kodhek road in Kilimani, using a Toyota Noah with registration number KCW 835U.

The victims were later taken to an office in a private house along Mageta Road in Kileleshwa.

The suspects along with their victims drove into the compound, locking the officers who were trailing them outside.

Undeterred, the investigators gained entry into the compound and witnessed some suspects attempting to flee by jumping over the fence at the backside.

In the ensuing chase, seven suspects were apprehended, while two managed to escape.

The arrested individuals, including two G4S security guards, were identified as Didier Muke (a Congolese with a pending case and passport deposited in court), Brian Otiende, Patrick Otieno, Joshua Ngandi, Charles Vincent Njerenga (whisked from a getaway bike and currently hospitalized), Mark Kabete (G4S), and Ken Kiboi (G4S).

The scene was meticulously processed, leading to the recovery of crucial exhibits, including metallic boxes, 84 gold-coated metallic bars, smelting tools, computers, documents, and stamps for Ace Point International Limited. Additionally, assorted G4S uniforms were seized.

Believed to be proceeds of the crime, several motor vehicles were also recovered:

Toyota Noah (white) Reg no. KCW 835U Toyota Crown (black) Reg no. KDB 090W Mercedes Benz (white) Reg no. KCQ 138T Toyota G-Touring (white) Reg no. KAX 260R Toyota double cab Reg no. KCH 622T branded G4S

All exhibits have been secured as the suspects undergo processing for arraignment scheduled for tomorrow.

