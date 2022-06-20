RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

3 arrested for helping private developers grab Sh30M beach in Diani

Authors:

Irene Okere

Three senior former land officials have been apprehended over the alleged aiding in grabbing land by private developers

Stock image of Diani
Stock image of Diani

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed this morning in a statement that the three acquired land at the public access road- Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072 valued at Sh30 million

Recommended articles

“EACC has this morning arrested Wilson Gachanja - former Commissioner of Lands, Zablon Mabeya - former, Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Physical Planner in the Ministry for aiding grabbing of public land by private developers,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak reported.

Mr Mbarak highlighted that Gachanja and Mabeya feature in most cases filed by EACC in court and he aims at holding the involved persons accountable.

“Notably, Wilson Gachanja and Zablon Mabeya feature prominently in the various public land recovery suits that EACC has filed in court. EACC seeks to hold all persons involved in public land grabbing to account. More related investigations are underway,” the EACC CEO stated.

The three suspects were held in custody at the EACC Integrity Center Police Station before being transferred to Mombasa to appear in court on Monday afternoon.

Authors:

Irene Okere

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Mr Kitendawilli vs Mr Six Months - Raila, Ruto roast each other online

Mr Kitendawilli vs Mr Six Months - Raila, Ruto roast each other online

3 arrested for helping private developers grab Sh30M beach in Diani

3 arrested for helping private developers grab Sh30M beach in Diani

Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August 2022 polls

Willy Mutunga predicts another handshake after August 2022 polls

Kiunjuri warns Ruto on losing over 50,000 votes after drama with Kuria, Kabogo

Kiunjuri warns Ruto on losing over 50,000 votes after drama with Kuria, Kabogo

Song & dance as Uhuru donates Sh10M cash, Sh100M land to Akorino church [Photos]

Song & dance as Uhuru donates Sh10M cash, Sh100M land to Akorino church [Photos]

IEBC gives final verdict on Sakaja's degree and fate in August elections

IEBC gives final verdict on Sakaja's degree and fate in August elections

IEBC clears Wavinya Ndeti to run for Machakos governor

IEBC clears Wavinya Ndeti to run for Machakos governor

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda Grounds chaos as police lob teargas

Francis Mureithi injured in Jacaranda Grounds chaos as police lob teargas

UDA candidate for Kiambu disqualified from August elections

UDA candidate for Kiambu disqualified from August elections

Trending

Rongai morning robbery sends shock to Kenyans [Videos]

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

CEO announces mass firing for Kenyan journalists

Kenyan journalists covering an event

Rongai robbery main suspect arrested after withdrawing Sh240,000 in Kasarani

CCTV footage of Rongai robbery

KWS invites Kenyans to snake farming after Wajackoyah explained benefits

Snake Island, Brazil