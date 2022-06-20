3 arrested for helping private developers grab Sh30M beach in Diani

“EACC has this morning arrested Wilson Gachanja - former Commissioner of Lands, Zablon Mabeya - former, Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Physical Planner in the Ministry for aiding grabbing of public land by private developers,” EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak reported.

Mr Mbarak highlighted that Gachanja and Mabeya feature in most cases filed by EACC in court and he aims at holding the involved persons accountable.

“Notably, Wilson Gachanja and Zablon Mabeya feature prominently in the various public land recovery suits that EACC has filed in court. EACC seeks to hold all persons involved in public land grabbing to account. More related investigations are underway,” the EACC CEO stated.