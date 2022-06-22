EACC proposes use of QR Codes to verify degrees

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) have suggested the use of innovative technological solutions to help determine whether academic certificates are genuine or not.
According to the commissions CEO, Twalib Mbarak, the establishment of a central repository for example will curb the widespread cases of fake degrees especially during the Election period.
Mbarak reiterated that universities as well as other institutions of learning should integrate the Quick Response (QR) codes as a safety measure. With a QR code on a certificate, it will be easier to verify with smart phones or other electronic gadgets, whether the papers are genuine or not.
Aside from the QR codes, Mbarak emphasised that the central repository can be configured to generate compliance certificates for unemployed Kenyans to present to prospective employers as proof that their academic qualifications are legit.
“Proper automation of the system will provide a long-term solution to this scam whereby with the click of a button you will establish the veracity of academic papers,” said Mbarak.
The CEO further revealed that EACC has partnered with other entities such as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and Commission of University Education (CUE) to investigate fraudulent possession of degrees.
“We have CUE which is responsible for authentication of papers, DCI investigate forged documents by private citizens and EACC investigates leaders with forged papers over violation of Integrity and leadership,” concluded Mbarak.
