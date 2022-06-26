RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

EACC's corruption net grabs former governor's advisor

Amos Robi

The advisor is said to have received allowances on behalf of MCAs amounting to Sh13 million

Geoffrey Kimonge Mbogho

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has widened its net in the fight against corruption, going after former Taita Taveta Governor John Mruttu’s advisor, Geoffrey Kimonge Mbogho.

EACC is seeking orders to reclaim from Mbogho illegally acquired allowances, received on behalf of members of the county assembly of Taita Taveta and amounting to over Sh13.9 million.

In a lawsuit filed at the Voi Law Courts, the anti-graft body is accusing Mbogho of receiving the monies between November 2015 and May 2017.

EACC is now fighting to recover the money with interest charged at current commercial rates as well as the cost of filing the suit.

"The Plaintiff prays for judgment against the Defendant for: A declaration that the sum of Sh13,977,987 was illegally and fraudulently acquired by the defendant from the County Government of Taita Taveta in breach of public trust," read court papers.

Over the past few weeks, the corruption watchdog has kept its radar on public service staffers who have amassed wealth through questionable means.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak

On June 21, EACC froze the accounts of Tracy Njoki King’e who is a finance officer in the National Treasury which had over Sh18 million. Questions arose when it was discovered Njoki began for the treasury in 2020 at a Sh50,000 salary.

On April 20, a prison cleaner on Sh20,000 salary was flagged by the EACC for having property worth over Sh257 million. The high court ordered the freezing of assets of Eric Kipkurui Mutai, a cleaning supervisor at the State Department for Correctional Services over links to embezzlement of Sh257 million.

On April 26, Samuel Njoroge Kariuki, an employee with the Ministry of Environment was put o the dock for having over Sh70 million in his bank at a Sh32,000 salary. Through court orders, the EACC froze the account of Njoroge who has worked in the ministry for close to five years.

Amos Robi

