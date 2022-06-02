RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Obado, Shollei, Sonko, wa Iria are in trouble with EACC

Cyprian Kimutai

EACC has released a list of 241 aspirants with integrity issues

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission head office in Nairobi.
241 aspirants have been identified by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) as individuals who have "fallen short of the moral and ethical standards," hence has requested the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to stop them from participating in the August 9 elections.

"EACC considers these persons to have fallen short of the moral and ethical standards stipulated for election to public office. EACC hopes that IEBC will make appropriate decisions guided by constitutional values and public interest,” the ethics commission said in a statement.

Some of the aspirants listed include; Governors; Ali Korane (Garissa), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi). Former Governors Mike Sonko and Evans Kidero previously both of Nairobi have also been listed.

Presidential aspirant Mwangi wa Iria also made the list. This comes only days after the current Governor of Murang'a threatened to convert his party into a resistance movement if his candidature was not approved.

Murang'a Governor Mwangi wa Iria protests left out of the presidential race
The Usawa Kwa Wote Presidential candidate was denied clearance to officially run for elections after IEBC revealed he had presented signatures from 22 counties out of the required 24. Of the 22 counties, only five met the commission threshold.

Nyali Member of Parliament (MP) Mohammed Ali was also listed by EACC. He is joined on the list by former Kiambu woman representative Anne Gathecha who is the running mate of Kiambu Gubernatorial aspirant Patrick Wainaina.

Other notable names that made the list include; Kiambu Senatorial aspirant Karungo Thang’wa, Migori governor Okoth Obado, former Garsen MP Danson Mungatana, former Youth and Affairs Permanent Secretary Lilian Mbogo, Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei, Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter and Tana River governor Goghana Dhadho.

