RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Authors:

Amos Robi

The land was meant for the construction of an interchange for Mombasa Road & Eastern Bypass at City Cabanas

Mombasa road
Mombasa road

The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission (EACC) has recovered grabbed land in Mombasa Road valued at approximately Sh430 million.

Recommended articles

According to the anti-graft body, the land was illegally transferred by former Lands Commissioner Sammy Mwaita in 2001 and was registered under WAK Limited and Redwood Properties Limited.

The Environments and Land Court ruled that the land transfer was illegal and fraudulent and the owners of the property did not warrant any ownership to the land which had been reserved for an interchange for Mombasa Road & Eastern Bypass at Cabanas.

Lady Justice Komingoi has since issued directives barring Redwood Properties Limited, its servants or agents from transferring, charging or in any other manner dealing with the property.

READ: How Waititu purchased hotel worth Sh380 million in Nairobi

EACC is further in pursuit of more cases to recover public assets lost to graft.

“EACC is pursuing more cases in courts across the country to recover public assets worth KES.14 Billion. This is in addition to over 400 suits seeking forfeiture of KES.11.4 Billion in unexplained wealth held by public officials who are unable to account for it.”

In June 2022, the EACC arrested three former land officials who had grabbed land at the public access road- Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072 valued at Sh30 million.

Stock image of Diani
Stock image of Diani Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Traffic officer on Sh20K salary on the spot for wealth over Sh30M

Wilson Gachanja - former Commissioner of Lands, Zablon Mabeya - former Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Physical Planner in the Ministry were arrested for aiding grabbing of public land by private developers.

According to the EACC, Wilson Gachanja and Zablon Mabeya feature prominently in the various public land recovery suits that EACC has filed in court.

The commission seeks to hold all persons involved in public land grabbing to account. More related investigations are underway.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Security officers save Azimio politician from explosive planted on his trail

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

Sakaja claims DCI is after him

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

CS Magoha finally apologises to NTV journalist

Governance tool that has earned Uhuru praise among African leaders

Governance tool that has earned Uhuru praise among African leaders

Facebook accused of failing to detect hate speech ahead of elections

Facebook accused of failing to detect hate speech ahead of elections

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Woman reveals sum of money she was paid to accuse Sonko of neglecting child

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Details of Chebukati's meeting with DCI over suspicious IEBC stickers

Sh20K airtime & other hefty salaries politicians will earn in next govt

Sh20K airtime & other hefty salaries politicians will earn in next govt

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

DCI reveals 10 counties targeted by 3 Venezuelans arrested at JKIA

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti

Cop rushed to hospital in critical condition after fight at Ruto's Karen home

Deputy President William Ruto with police officers attached to his official residence in Karen

Nithi River crash: Death toll rises to 33

21 dead after bus crashes 40 meters into Nithi River

Video of Hussein Mohammed pushing mama mboga goes viral

Hussein Mohammed caught on camera pushing mama mboga during presidential debate