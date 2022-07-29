Ex-lands commissioner loses Sh430 million Nairobi property

According to the anti-graft body, the land was illegally transferred by former Lands Commissioner Sammy Mwaita in 2001 and was registered under WAK Limited and Redwood Properties Limited.

The Environments and Land Court ruled that the land transfer was illegal and fraudulent and the owners of the property did not warrant any ownership to the land which had been reserved for an interchange for Mombasa Road & Eastern Bypass at Cabanas.

Lady Justice Komingoi has since issued directives barring Redwood Properties Limited, its servants or agents from transferring, charging or in any other manner dealing with the property.

EACC is further in pursuit of more cases to recover public assets lost to graft.

“EACC is pursuing more cases in courts across the country to recover public assets worth KES.14 Billion. This is in addition to over 400 suits seeking forfeiture of KES.11.4 Billion in unexplained wealth held by public officials who are unable to account for it.”

In June 2022, the EACC arrested three former land officials who had grabbed land at the public access road- Kwale Diani/Beach Block/1072 valued at Sh30 million.

Pulse Live Kenya

Wilson Gachanja - former Commissioner of Lands, Zablon Mabeya - former Senior Lands officer in charge of Coast Province and Jabu Salim Mohamed- Physical Planner in the Ministry were arrested for aiding grabbing of public land by private developers.

According to the EACC, Wilson Gachanja and Zablon Mabeya feature prominently in the various public land recovery suits that EACC has filed in court.